A blockbuster Arsenal transfer has seen every hurdle overcome, while a second deal could be in the works after a new suitor emerged, according to reports.

With their lowly eighth-placed finish in mind, Arsenal have set about making a statement in the transfer window this summer. Deals to bring rising stars Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares into the first-team have already been completed, though a guaranteed starter has now been secured.

The Gunners have remained steadfast in their pursuit of Brighton centre-half Ben White despite repeated setbacks.

The Seagulls reportedly rejected Arsenal’s first two bids, but their resolve has finally been broken.

Per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal to bring White to North London is ‘confirmed and completed’.

The 23-year-old will join for £50m with necessary paperwork and an agreement over personal terms both completed.

White was revealed on Sunday to be booked in for a medical on Wednesday. The centre-back was reportedly present at the club’s training ground today and has seemingly passed the procedure without a hitch.

Second Arsenal transfer gains new suitor

White’s arrival will take the club’s summer outlay beyond £70m once finalised. To help balance the books and ensure further additions can be made, several exits have been touted.

One player who has been tipped to leave for some time is Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan midfielder had been heavily linked with a return to Serie A with Lazio. However, as with Granit Xhaka’s mooted departure to Roma, news of a breakthrough has since gone quiet.

Now, Football London reveal Lazio’s fellow Italian side Fiorentina have entered the frame.

Citing Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, they reveal La Viola are ‘interested’ in snapping up the 25-year-old.

While talk of a deal is clearly in its infancy, it is speculated an approach could be made within the next fortnight.

Arsenal were understood to be seeking around €20m for the wantaway star, though would be open to accepting the money in instalments.

