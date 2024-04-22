Arsenal receive transfer boost in pursuit of 47-goal star amid Tottenham links

Arsenal target Santiago Gimenez has reportedly indicated he wants to leave Feyenoord this summer – but the Gunners are likely to face competition for the prolific striker.

Mikel Arteta’s men could be in for a busy off season, with Arsenal linked with forwards such as Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, among others.

And Gimenez’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, either, with the 23-year-old scoring 24 goals and bagging seven assists in 40 appearances this season for the Dutch side.

The Mexico international still has just over three years left on his contract at the Eredivisie outfit, which puts Feyenoord in a position of strength for any possible negotiations, but it seems he may be off to pastures new in the not-so-distant future.

However, it seems Gimenez will carefully plan his next move as the Tottenham-linked attacker took to social media last October to refute rumours he was going to Real Madrid or Spurs – following claims from FIFA intermediary Morris Pagniello.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “In the last few hours, statements have come out about my future that have emerged from sources far from my environment. Given this situation, I would like to clarify that I do not have a representative and that the person in charge of my career is my father with the help of Mariel.

“It is important not to take into account claims that have not been made by them or by me. I am very grateful for the understanding and support that everyone shows me every day. We have always been very open with information and know that as soon as there is any news to give, we will gladly let you know.”

Arsenal in the race to sign Feyenoord star

Six months on from then, journalist Alejandro Gomez states the former Cruz Azul star, who left the Mexican side for Feyenoord in 2022 for just over £5m, is ready to begin talks with three potential suitors: Arsenal, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid.

Gomez said on the Record+ programme: “He [Gimenez] feels that his cycle at Feyenoord is over, and he is ready to start activating contact with three very important institutions.

“The relationship with each of them is different; although there is not one more ahead than the other, there are different levels of interest. They are not speculations, and the Mexican will have to make a decision between Arsenal, Juventus, and Atlético de Madrid.”

While Arsenal, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich last week, are still pushing for the Premier League title, they are said to be looking for an out-and-out striker; with false nine Kai Havertz and forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah scoring a combined 24 goals this season.

But, 90min claims interested parties will have to stump up an Eredivisie-record sum to land Gimenez – which currently stands at the £86m Manchester United paid to sign Antony from Ajax in 2022.

Whether or not Arsenal are prepared to fork out such a big fee for the Mexican star, who has scored 47 goals in his time at Feyenoord, remains to be seen.