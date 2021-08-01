Arsenal finally reach Bellerin decision after reversing course one last time

After a series of reports detailed the meandering intentions of Arsenal, the club have finally come to a conclusion regarding a summer transfer, according to a report.

While the Gunners may not be breaking records for individual deals, they are hard at work overhauling a squad that struggled last term. Ben White is the star acquisition thus far, though the arrivals of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and full-back Nuno Tavares have helped to ensure the club’s future is bright.

While incomings have dominated the club’s headlines, a series of exits have been bubbling under the surface. One player frequently linked with a departure is Spanish right-back, Hector Bellerin.

The 26-year-old fell down the pecking order last year, often being overlooked in favour of Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers.

With two years remaining on his deal and out of Mikel Arteta’s favour, this summer appeared the right time to sever ties.

Inter Milan emerged as the frontrunner after their right-back berth opened up after selling Achraf Hakimi to PSG.

However, the Serie A champions are under a financial cloud. As such, widespread reports indicated they were only willing to offer a loan deal.

That did not suit Arsenal who were seeking a permanent transfer. The saga then took a dramatic twist when the Guardian reported on Friday a new contract could be in the works.

Arsenal chief Edu met with Bellerin’s representatives, and a new contract was discussed. However, the Daily Mirror now report a Bellerin exit is once again atop the agenda.

Citing Sky Sport Italia, they reveal a move to Inter is ‘back on the cards’. That’s because Arsenal are believed to have softened their stance over a loan exit.

The Gunners have reportedly recognised Inter’s financial plight and have signalled they will sanction Bellerin’s temporary departure – providing an option to buy is included.

The article suggests this would likely be triggered pending ‘Bellerin hits certain conditions during the upcoming season.’

As such, the saga may finally be nearing it’s conclusion. Bellerin will certainly be hoping that is the case. Indeed, the report claims he is ‘eager’ to prove himself in Serie A.

Vieira hoping for Arsenal favour

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira is using his connections with former club Arsenal in an attempt to secure a loan signing for Crystal Palace, according to a report.

Palace are hoping that Vieira can help attract several transfer targets as they look to replenish the ranks. They have already signed Joachim Andersen from Lyon and Marc Guehi from Chelsea to strengthen their defence. Also arriving from the latter is Conor Gallagher, who has joined on loan for the season.

Now, they are stepping up their pursuit of Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, according to The Sun. Under contract for another two years, the winger will still have hopes of making it at Arsenal. But at the age of 21, he needs to start playing more regularly. That may send him away from the Emirates Stadium for the time being.

Vieira represented Arsenal with distinction and will hope to have retained a positive relationship with his former club. If they are willing to oblige, he would like to take Nelson on loan from them for the season.

Premier League rules stipulate that Palace are only allowed to sign one more player on loan from within the division. Therefore, they must decide whether Nelson is the man they want to put their faith in.

