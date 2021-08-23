A decision over an Arsenal transfer could be made imminently after a report detailed an ‘improved offer’ was lodged.

The Gunners have begun the season in dismal fashion. Successive 2-0 defeats have done little to lift the mood in North London despite splashing out £125m in the transfer window.

Their plethora of new arrivals will take time to bed in, but a recent report revealed four players the new faces may never play alongside.

One name on that list was Uruguayan midfielder, Lucas Torreira. The 25-year-old was signed in 2018 with the aim of infusing the Gunners’ midfield with steel and determination.

His time at the Emirates has largely been forgettable, resulting in a loan spell at Atletico last year.

Reports in the early stages of the transfer window put Torreira on the radar of several Italian clubs. He earned his move to Arsenal after impressive with Serie A side Sampdoria.

But according to Caught Offside (citing Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio), an ‘improved offer’ has been tabled by Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt. No hard figures are mentioned in the report.

It’s claimed Torreira could make a decision on the potential switch as early as ‘today’. However, it’s acknowledged his desire is to return to Italy amid interest from Fiorentina.

Thomas Partey’s arrival last summer, combined with Albert Sambi Lokonga’s £15m transfer and Granit Xhaka’s new deal has made Torreira surplus to requirements.

Vieira lining up cut-price Arsenal bid

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and an unnamed German team are ready to pay £10m for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah this month, claims a report.

Even with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench against Chelsea, Nketiah could not get any game time. Instead Mikel Arteta went with Gabriel Martinelli in attack with Folarin Balogun on the bench.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira is though keen on the player, who featured 29 times for Arsenal last season. He scored six times in those appearances and Vieira wants him to bolster his squad.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that Palace are keen on the 22-year-old, but only want to pay £10m. That valuation is shared by a team in Germany, who are understood to have seen two approaches rejected.

Ornstein states that Arsenal want £20m for the former Leeds loanee, despite his contract running out next summer.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Man City line up Arsenal striker as top Harry Kane alternative