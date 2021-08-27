Arsenal facing transfer disaster with striker conundrum proving unsolvable

Arsenal could face losing a club-record signing for free after the full scale of their efforts and inability to shift a big name was revealed.

Arsenal have splashed out around £125m on five new faces this summer. After a sluggish start that saw them suffer back-to-back league defeats without scoring, the Gunners sparked into life midweek with a thumping 6-0 victory over West Brom in the EFL Cup.

Further Arsenal arrivals would appear to be unlikely in the remaining days of the window. Instead, a handful of much-needed exits are on the agenda.

Indeed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed as much on Wednesday night. But one player who is unlikely to leave despite the club’s best efforts is Alexandre Lacazette.

The French striker, 30, became Arsenal’s club-record signing when arriving for an initial £46.5m from Lyon in 2017.

Despite occasional purple patches, Lacazette has failed to live up to expectations. He’s never hit 15 league goals in a season for the Gunners and has never cracked the 20-goal mark across all competitions.

And now in the final year of his contract, Get French Football News reveal Arsenal have been offering the forward around to potential suitors to avoid losing him for free next summer.

However, the outlet reveal that despite extensive efforts to find a match for Lacazette in the last two weeks, little progress has been made.

They claim Arsenal do not want to sanction a loan exit. That avenue would make no sense given Lacazette would then leave on a free next summer. But much to their chagrin, the only sides that have reportedly shown genuine interest cannot afford to sanction permanent deals.

A move to Juventus has been touted. Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending return to Man Utd has left the Turin club with a void to fill.

But the Italian powerhouse are declared to have ‘other priorities’. Everton’s Moise Kean is understood to be on their radar.

In further bad news for Arsenal, the Daily Cannon note there are ‘no signs’ of a potential Lacazette contract extension on the horizon.

As such, Arsenal are facing up to the possibility of losing a once club-record signing on a free next summer.

Guardiola in disbelief at Arsenal, Arteta situation

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his disbelief at suggestions Arteta is under pressure as Arsenal boss.

Arsenal have endured their worst ever start to a league season. They are pointless and goalless after two Premier League matches. Though they did put six past West Brom in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Pressure has already mounted on boss Arteta.

The club’s fans have high expectations with this being his second full season in charge. As well as that fact, their summer spending has been plentiful.

But nonetheless, they have suffered Covid-19 issues and are still yet to field their strongest team.

Speaking ahead the lunch-time clash between Man City and Arsenal, Guardiola said of the pressure Arteta is under (via the Manchester Evening News): “Two games. They have played two games, not 20 or 50. Sometimes I think the managers are crazy to do the job.

“They trust a lot in Mikel because they spend money to reinforce the team. Why we don’t give more time to build teams, the people who want success immediately, anything is for granted, you need time.

“The opinion we have here, we know what it is.”

