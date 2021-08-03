Arsenal transfer gets green light as Newcastle give in to Gunners demands

An Arsenal transfer involving Newcastle has been given a significant boost after the Magpies finally agreed to stump up a significant fee, per a report.

Newcastle fans could have been forgiven for forgetting the transfer window is currently open. Operating on a shoe-string budget, the Magpies are yet to make a major permanent acquisition. Instead, loan deals for the likes of Joe Willock have been frequently touted.

The Arsenal midfielder excelled during a superb loan stint in the North East last season. Willock tied a club record held by Alan Shearer when scoring in seven consecutive Premier League matches.

Steve Bruce made no secret of his desire to bring the 21-year-old on board once again. However, their approaches – which centred around loan deals – were repeatedly rejected.

But according to the Telegraph, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

The newspaper report that ‘Newcastle want Willock so badly’ that they are prepared to stump up the fee Arsenal are seeking.

£22m is the figure cited, which would be the second highest amount the club have paid for a new signing in their history. Number one on that list remains Joelinton who cost around £40m.

With Emile Smith Rowe now firmly established in Arsenal’s first-team, Willock’s chances of regular gametime in North London appeared bleak.

Getting starts won’t be a problem at St. James’ Park. However, despite Newcastle’s willingness to pay his full valuation, it remains to be seen whether Willock will agree to leave his boyhood club permanently.

The Telegraph conclude ‘it is now simply down to Joe Willock whether the move to Tyneside happens.’

Newcastle enter frame for ambitious loan

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim Newcastle United have made enquiries about signing Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the summer transfer window.

A number of Premier League clubs are said to be interested. Back in June, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham and former club Arsenal were linked.

And a week ago, the unthinkable link emerged as Tottenham were added to his list of suitors. There has been no news if any of the aforementioned clubs have made an offer.

But it seems they have company as the Magpies have also been mentioned in connection with the player, according to Goal. Steve Bruce is looking for reinforcements but has yet to make a signing.

He is working in the shadow of owner Mike Ashley – never one to readily loosen the purse strings. It is not mentioned whether the Tynesiders would be looking for a loan deal, but that is the likeliest scenario.

Ramsey has previously gone on record admitting his time in Turin has been a struggle from start to finish.

