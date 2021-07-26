Arsenal transfer finally heats up with all four parties pushing for deal

A long-awaited Arsenal transfer appears to finally be gaining traction, and the Gunners will reportedly remain steadfast in their desire to make it a permanent deal.

At their current pace, Arsenal may end up being the Premier League side with the most completed deals this summer. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have already signed, while Fulham’s young hotshot Mika Biereth has agreed to move.

Further additions at goalkeeper, centre-back, midfield and in the forwards could materialise in what is shaping up to be one of Arsenal’s most important summers in recent memory.

To help facilitate so many arrivals, a plethora of Gunners stars have been tipped to leave.

One player nearing the end of his stay in North London is Hector Bellerin. The Spanish right-back, 26, has become a target for Inter Milan to fill the void left by Achraf Hakimi.

Bellerin reportedly demanded to leave earlier in July, and Inter’s CEO, Giuseppe Marotta, confirmed a deal could happen.

News of progress on the prospective move then fell quiet, but the latest from Sport Witness suggests progress could be just around the corner.

Citing Italian outlet Calciomercato, they report that Inter are expected to make ‘new contact’ with both Bellerin’s agent and Arsenal ‘this week’.

Bellerin is deemed to be their number one target in the position. Furthermore, Inter have had Arsenal’s approval to forge a deal for some time.

A second outlet, FCInterNews, back up those claims. They insist the full-back is Inter’s ‘first name’ on their wishlist.

The player’s agent, Alberto Botines, is reportedly ‘pushing for the transfer’. However, a potential sticking point centres around the structure of the deal.

Inter are believed to prefer a loan with an obligation to buy. That would not suit Arsenal who would prefer a permanent exit with a view to reinvesting the generated funds in this window.

Nevertheless, with fresh contact due to be made this week and both clubs, the player and his agent all pushing for a move, the potential exit could finally be gathering steam.

Medical scheduled over £50m Arsenal transfer

Meanwhile, Ben White will undergo a medical ahead of his move to Arsenal on Wednesday, according to a report.

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Brighton to sign White, who was a member of the England squad that reached the Euro 2020 final. Brighton have held firm over White’s valuation. They first rejected several offers from Leeds last summer after his loan spell with the 2019-20 Championship winners.

Arsenal will end up paying £50m after having two lesser bids rejected, while Brighton will also have a sell-on clause.

Now, Sky Sports News have revealed when that medical will take place. They claim White will undergo those duties on Wednesday to put the finishing touches to the transfer.

