Arsenal are talking to Sheffield United over a deal for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, claims a reliable source.

The 23-year-old is currently in camp with the England squad ahead of Tursday’s last-16 tussle with Germany. But while Ramsdale maybe the Three Lions’ third choice, the Gunners have high hopes for him, according to a report.

The Atheltic say that ‘initial contact’ between the Gunners and Sheffield United has been made as Arsenal look for a new goalkeeper. And the outlet suggest that with a fee of around £20m-£25m likely it means they have serious designs on him becoming Mikel Arteta’s number one.

“The fee they are prepared to pay for Ramsdale indicates they regard him as someone who can make a significant contribution to the club in the coming years,” claims the report.

That would suggest that Mikel Arteta is looking for a long-term alternative to Bernd Leno.

Mat Ryan spent the second half of last season on loan at The Emirates. The Brighton man played three Premier League games for Arteta’s side.

Ryan is reportedly interesting a number of clubs in Spain and France, as well as Arsenal.

However, Arsenal are understood to be targeting a younger player and not a “stop-gap signing”.

Ramsdale would certainly fit that criteria after re-joining Sheffield United last summer from Bournemouth.

He made 42 appearances but could not prevent the Blades from getting relegated. He did however get himself into the England reckoning.

Arsenal have also registered their interest in Andre Onana. However, the same source suggests the Gunners were hoping the Ajax man would get a greater reduction in his ban from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Onana recently saw a 12-month ban reduced to nine months after being found guilty of a doping violation.

Arsenal are now said to be “reconsidering their options” and Ramsdale now appears their new plan A.

Maddison link

Meanwhile, with no movement on Marti Odegaard potentially returning to Arsenal, James Maddison is on their radar.

According to the Daily Mail England hopeful Maddison is a target. The 24-year-old has been a standout in Leicester’s rise in recent years, scoring 11 goals in all competitions last season.

The Athletic though suggests the Leicester man will be out of Arsenal’s price range.

Arsenal were hoping to keep Real Madrid star Odegaard next season. But it’s understood Real are happy to keep the Norway international, at least for another season.

A move is likely only if the 22-year-old forces his way out of the Bernabeu and there is no suggestion of that happening.

