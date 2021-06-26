Arsenal may have to wait for £52m transfer of Portuguese ‘Kaka’

Arsenal are targeting Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Tiago Tomas, who has been dubbed the ‘new Kaka’, but they may have to wait to get their hands on the player.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add to his squad this summer. A previous report this month from 90min.com, suggested owner Stan Kroenke is set to back Arteta with a £250million war chest.

That mean will be spread across at least five new recruits, apparently, so Tomas with a £52million price tag could well be in their price range.

The 19-year-old is tied to the Verde e brancos until the summer of 2025. He has a release clause of £52m in his contract after penning a newe deal before the start of the 2020/21 season.

A report in February suggested Arsenal technical director Edu was closing in on a deal for just £20m. It was thought that financial constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic meant they would reduce their demands.

But it soon emerged that was not the case and the Primeira Liga winners still want top dollar for the starlet.

And now it has emerged that, despite the ‘new Kaka’ being high on Arteta’s wish list they may have to be patient.

Goal claims that Roma have also shown interest, but the source claim Tomas “is likely to stay with Sporting for next season so as to play Champions League football for the first time”.

The fact that Arsenal cannot offer football at the top table next season does not look favourable for them.

Tomas enjoyed a breakthrough season with Sporting, making 37 appearances, scoring six goals and making three assists.

Interesting profile

His “control and dribbling ability” has earned comparisons to the Brazilian Kaka, who won the 2007 Ballon d’Or.

Tomas’ agent Carlo Goncalves told AS: “He has a profile that is not typical of Portuguese players. So he is very interesting for the international market.

“Tiago also has a lot of mental strength. It is what marks him out as being different, because technique and talent are preordained.

“If we talk about his qualities, technically he is very good, he is strong. He is able to find space very easily and he makes strong decisions. He has almost everything a striker needs.

“He doesn’t have to rush [to leave]. There is still more to do in Portugal. In the end, it will depend on the club that comes in for him. If they need an immediate performance or if they plan to let him grow.”

