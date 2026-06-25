Ornstein confirms Arsenal tracking £60m maestro as Man Utd enquiry rebuffed

David Ornstein has confirmed that Arsenal and Manchester United hold interest in Bournemouth star Alex Scott, though the journalist has also explained why any transfer will be very difficult to complete this summer.

Scott has become one of Bournemouth’s most important players, having scored four goals in 39 appearances across all competitions last season. The central midfielder’s classy displays saw him train with England in preparation for their World Cup campaign, though he did not make the final 26-man squad.

Scott’s current contract expires in June 2028, and Bournemouth aim to tie him down to a new long-term deal to both reward his performances with a pay rise and keep interested clubs at bay.

But Scott could be tempted to leave the Vitality Stadium for an elite Premier League club. Man Utd have positioned themselves as frontrunners for the 22-year-old, while Arsenal have also been credited with interest.

During an appearance on The Athletic FC podcast, trusted journalist Ornstein confirmed such interest is genuine. Although, Bournemouth plan for the player to stay for at least one more season before they even consider selling.

“Scott’s a brilliant player, and it’s no surprise that clubs are looking at him,” Ornstein said.

“Arsenal really like him, and Manchester United do as well.

“And I’m sure he would have a host of suitors if it was possible to get him, and I say that very purposefully, because if being the key word here.

“Bournemouth have no intention of selling him, that’s the word coming from the club.

“Even if it was an astronomical offer, they are adamant that he is staying put for the first season, at least, of Marco Rose.

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Arsenal, Man Utd have ‘discussed’ Alex Scott – Ornstein

“An interesting element is that his contract is starting to wind down, and I’m sure they would like to renew it. But if there’s a possibility of the move, I’m not sure he would be in favour of an extension at this point.

“And so, yeah, he’s been discussed at Arsenal and Manchester United, and no doubt elsewhere.”

We revealed earlier on Thursday that United have approached Bournemouth over Scott’s availability, only for the move to be quickly snubbed.

Rose has instructed Bournemouth officials not to sell the Guernsey-born star, viewing him as a crucial first-team player.

It emerged on Wednesday that United could sign three midfielders this summer, with Scott and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba the latest players they are preparing to choose between.

Arsenal and United were told earlier this week that Scott might be available for £60m, despite previous indications he is valued at £70-80m on the south coast.

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