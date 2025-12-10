Arsenal can pile more misery on rivals Tottenham Hotspur by beating them to the capture of Antoine Semenyo, with a report and our own sources providing important updates on the Bournemouth star.

Semenyo is poised to leave Bournemouth in January after it emerged his new contract – signed over the summer – includes a £65million (€74m, $87m) release clause. It is active during the early stages of the winter window, giving the Cherries enough time to find a suitable replacement.

Semenyo’s exceptional form has made him a target for major clubs in England and beyond. He has reached new heights this season, having notched six goals and three assists in 14 Premier League outings.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are the main clubs to have been linked with the winger, while Arsenal have also taken a look at him.

Spurs have installed Semenyo as their top attacking target, though Arsenal could repeat the Eberechi Eze saga by getting to him first.

As per The Sun, Semenyo would be ‘far more tempted’ to join Arsenal than their north London rivals. He is ‘hesitant’ to move to Spurs, just as he was during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has also picked Liverpool and City as clubs he would prefer to join over Spurs, the report adds.

Spurs are ‘especially wary’ of Arsenal due to their sensational late move for Eze in August. Thomas Frank’s side had reached an agreement with Crystal Palace for the attacking midfielder, only for Arsenal to thunder in at the last minute and strike a deal of their own.

Eze, a boyhood Arsenal fan, picked the Gunners and moved to the Emirates in a £67.5m (€77m / $90m) deal.

He later rubbed salt in Spurs’ wounds by scoring a brilliant hat-trick against them in Arsenal’s 4-1 derby victory on November 23.

Arteta watching ‘Arsenal fan’ Antoine Semenyo situation closely

Mikel Arteta’s side are not expected to be hugely busy in January, having spent big over the summer, but they are ‘monitoring’ Semenyo and could ramp up their interest in him.

Semenyo has also previously claimed he was an Arsenal fan growing up as a boy, making a move to Emirates Stadium increasingly tempting.

The Ghana ace, who has been described as ‘world-class’ by Bournemouth team-mate Justin Kluivert, is being eyed as Arsenal’s potential new left winger, ahead of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Although, it must be noted that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is not leading this transfer chase.

Graeme Bailey reported for us on Tuesday that Semenyo’s No 1 choice is Liverpool.

While Dean Jones has also revealed that United do have the funds to pay his release clause next month, despite reports to the contrary.

Plus, City have increased contact with Semenyo’s camp and believe they are in a good position to snap him up.

Arsenal in ‘strong’ PSG move; Spurs at risk of Real Madrid swoop

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made a ‘strong move’ to convince a Paris Saint-Germain forward on a huge switch to England, according to a report.

Arsenal are battling Liverpool for the 23-year-old’s signing.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have genuine hopes they will be able to snare one of Spurs’ best performers.