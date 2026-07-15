Arsenal to stun Liverpool with opening bid for explosive £51m-rated winger

Arsenal and Liverpool are both keen on Antonio Nusa

Liverpool are interested in Antonio Nusa as they seek another addition to their winger ranks, but Arsenal could beat them to the deal, with a report revealing the value of the Gunners’ proposed opening bid.

Liverpool have already bolstered their options out wide by signing Victor Munoz from Osasuna for €40million (£34m). Newcastle United had been in advanced talks for the 23-year-old Spaniard, only for Liverpool to hijack the transfer late on.

Munoz will be tasked with providing Cody Gakpo with competition and cover on the left flank next season.

Liverpool are also on the lookout for a second winger who can replace Mohamed Salah, after the Anfield icon was allowed to leave on a free transfer.

Nusa is one potential solution as he has impressed Liverpool recruitment chiefs with his electric performances for both RB Leipzig and the Norway national team.

Nusa helped Norway reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in their history, where they were beaten by England.

The 21-year-old mainly operates on the left flank, but he can also shine on the right – making him a potential candidate to succeed Salah.

However, CaughtOffside report that Arsenal are preparing to sting Liverpool by submitting a €40m offer for Nusa.

Leipzig want to keep the attacker, but Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘ready to test’ that stance with a first proposal.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has identified Nusa as a potential signing to replace Leandro Trossard at left wing, as the Belgian has been sold to Besiktas for £17m.

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Arsenal, Liverpool both want new wingers

We confirmed on Tuesday that Arsenal are advancing their pursuit of Morgan Rogers and Christos Tzolis for the left wing position, but Nusa is another option under consideration.

The Gunners are open to offers for Gabriel Martinelli, which would help to fund a blockbuster move for Rogers.

We revealed on July 8 that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are locked in a battle to sign Nusa.

We understand Leipzig want €60m (£51m) to sell the player. That means Arsenal would have to seriously increase that reported €40m proposal to forge an agreement.

Returning to Liverpool, Yan Diomande had been their top target to replace Salah, but he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Liverpool are now pursuing PSG’s own Bradley Barcola instead, and we revealed on Tuesday that he has greenlit a move to Anfield.

But there remains a dilemma surrounding Liverpool’s move for the Frenchman.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been warned of a possible Tottenham hijack.