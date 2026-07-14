Guimaraes agent finds Newcastle £26m replacement as Arsenal advance FOUR signings

The agent of Bruno Guimaraes could reportedly help Newcastle United sign a midfield replacement, with Arsenal chasing the Brazil star in a spectacular quadruple deal.

Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, and Guimaraes could be next to go. Guimaraes is Newcastle’s captain, but he has asked to leave so he can join Arsenal and continue starring in the Champions League, while also fighting for major silverware.

Arsenal have had verbal offers worth £55million and £65m knocked back by Newcastle.

We revealed on July 9 that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is preparing to make a formal bid worth £80m that should advance the transfer.

Newcastle, though, insist they want £100m to sell the all-action star. Indeed, we revealed on Tuesday that Newcastle sources have laughed off reports that Guimaraes was ever going to be available for just £50m this summer.

According to AS Roma Live and Brazilian source UOL Esporte, Guimaraes’ Brazilian compatriot Danilo has emerged as a candidate to replace him in the Newcastle squad.

Newcastle have joined Roma, Galatasaray, Palmeiras and Zenit St Petersburg in registering their interest in Danilo, who left Nottingham Forest for Botafogo in July 2025.

Palmeiras were the first club to submit a bid for Danilo, which was worth €25m (£21m). But it was rejected as Botafogo have set the 25-year-old’s price tag at €30m (£26m).

Roma will struggle to afford that sum, giving Newcastle a boost. Eddie Howe’s side could emerge as frontrunners for Danilo as his agent also represents Guimaraes, setting up a potential double deal.

Danilo has been tipped to become a ‘hot topic’ at Newcastle if Guimaraes succeeds in joining Arsenal.

Guimarães could be one of four players to join Arsenal in another stunning summer transfer window. We revealed earlier on Tuesday that the Gunners are pressing ahead with a £366m quadruple deal for Guimaraes, Morgan Rogers, Christos Tzolis and Julian Alvarez.

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Mega Arsenal plans disclosed

The captures of Rogers and Tzolis would see Arsenal completely overhaul their left-wing options, with Leandro Trossard set to join Besiktas and Gabriel Martinelli also up for sale.

Aston Villa want a huge £130m for Rogers, though Arsenal remain confident about signing the England star as they know he wants the move.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also watching Julian Alvarez’s situation closely as they hunt a new striker.

We understand Arsenal will quickly move for Alvarez if Barcelona decide he is too expensive. Sources have told us the Argentine is on the market for €130m (£111m), despite previous indications he will cost well over €200m (£170m).

Earlier in the World Cup, Alvarez publicly declared his desire to leave Atletico Madrid to pursue the biggest honours.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a Barcelona forward, and the main reason he is on the market has been revealed.