Arsenal in ‘close contact’ for €100m ‘top striker’ as Newcastle move questioned

Arsenal remain in a strong position to sign Christian Kofane from Bayer Leverkusen despite Newcastle United entering the frame, as per a report.

Kofane is a 19-year-old centre-forward who left Cameroonian side AS Nylon for Spanish outfit Albacete in November 2024. He quickly forced his way into the Albacete first team, hitting eight goals in 20 appearances to earn a €5.25million transfer to Leverkusen in July 2025.

Kofane managed seven goals and nine assists in 44 appearances during his debut season in Germany. While they are clearly not breathtaking numbers, Kofane has adapted well to life in a major European league, especially for a player of his age.

The teenager came onto Arsenal’s radar when he caused centre-backs Gabriel and William Saliba problems during their Champions League last-16 tie in March.

Arsenal came out 3-1 winners on aggregate, but Kofane proved he can battle with world-class defenders.

German outlet Bild have provided the latest on Kofane’s potential move away from Leverkusen, as he looks to establish himself as one of the best No 9s around.

Newcastle ‘want’ Kofane and are ‘attacking’ for his signature, having just captured Bazoumana Toure from fellow Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

However, it is ‘questionable’ whether Kofane will make that move as Newcastle will not play in next season’s Champions League.

That leaves Arsenal as the best-placed team to bring the Cameroon international to England this summer.

Kofane has been ‘on Arsenal’s radar’ ever since he impressed against them in the Champions League, and Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta remains ‘in close contact’ with his agents.

One of his representatives, Eric Depolo, said in April: “Arsenal’s interest is serious. With Kofane, Arsenal would have a top striker for the next ten years. He’s a €100m (£86m) player.”

It was claimed in April that Arsenal are planning to make a ‘formal offer’ for Kofane. Leverkusen are actually willing to sell for around €70m (£60m), despite his agent’s €100m claims.

We exclusively revealed on April 9 that Liverpool and Manchester City have joined Arsenal in pursuing the youngster.

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Arsenal target lacks experience

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is searching for a new striker to replace Gabriel Jesus and provide Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz with competition up front.

Kofane is still a raw talent, though he has huge potential and could eventually become Gyokeres’ successor in the No 9 role.

The key issue for Arsenal is Kofane’s price tag, as they will not want to spend upwards of £60m on a player with relatively little elite experience.

Arteta’s dream signing is Julian Alvarez, who has confirmed he wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

But Atleti do not want to sell Alvarez and are holding out for a potentially record-breaking price, having already rejected bids from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have agreed a sale, and Arteta wants a £100m ace as his replacement.