Tottenham reach decision on selling Cristian Romero to Arsenal for £38m

Fabrizio Romano has revealed all on a potentially ‘historical’ transfer between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal involving Argentine defender Cristian Romero.

The centre-back is poised to leave Tottenham this summer as Roberto De Zerbi takes his side in a new direction. Inter Milan emerged as early frontrunners for Romero, but we confirmed on July 31 that their talks had lost momentum.

Sources informed us on Thursday that Atletico Madrid have hijacked the transfer by agreeing personal terms with Romero, a development which has seen them move into pole position for his capture.

It emerged yesterday that Spurs’ rivals Arsenal had launched a shock enquiry for Romero, and their interest has now been confirmed by Romano.

“On Cuti Romero. I expect Arsenal to sign a centre-back. So, for sure, Arsenal are looking at centre-backs on the market,” the journalist said on his YouTube channel.

“Then, this could be probably one of the next priorities, we will see also about the winger of course, and then Bruno Guimaraes official.

“Arsenal spoke to the agents of Cuti Romero. Arsenal asked for information on Cuti Romero.

“The relationship, Arsenal [and] Tottenham, is obviously a complicated relationship.

“[It is] way easier for Tottenham to give the green light to Atletico Madrid.

“My understanding is that the clear favourites to sign Cuti Romero now are Atletico Madrid.

“The player is negotiating with them, Atletico Madrid are negotiating with Tottenham.

“Inter had an agreement with Tottenham for some time. But Inter, if they don’t sell Benjamin Pavard, they can’t proceed, and also they still don’t have an agreement on the contract [with Romero].

“So, Arsenal ask for information, but Tottenham don’t want to sell to Arsenal, so the only way would be an historical green light from Tottenham to Arsenal.

Arsenal also eyeing Ezri Konsa

“But I expect Arsenal to go for a centre-back. Another player they appreciate is [Ezri] Konsa at Aston Villa, so [that’s] another name we should follow closely in the next weeks.”

Spurs reportedly want £34-38m to sell Romero.

We revealed on July 17 that Arsenal had begun to target Villa star Konsa after William Saliba’s back injury.

But it was reported on Thursday that Villa are willing to sacrifice Emi Martinez if it means they can keep Konsa from the clutches of Arsenal or Liverpool.

Meanwhile, we can confirm Arsenal’s other attacking options after missing out on Vinicius Junior.

Elsewhere, Spurs have been offered a world-class striker.