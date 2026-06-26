Arsenal hold shock interest in Liverpool star whose Anfield career is ‘over’

Arsenal could emerge as surprise suitors for Curtis Jones this summer, according to a reporter, with the midfielder expected to leave Liverpool amid interest from Italian giants Inter Milan.

Jones made 49 appearances for Liverpool during the recently completed campaign, chipping in with three goals and three assists. He made several appearances at right-back following injuries to Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

Jones was born in Liverpool and came through the Reds’ academy, though he considers this summer a good time to leave to further his career. He wants guaranteed starts in central midfield, something Liverpool seemingly cannot provide.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported on June 21 that Jones has said yes to joining Inter and considers his Anfield career ‘over’.

We confirmed on Monday that Inter have had bids worth £18million and £21m knocked back as Liverpool want £35m to sell, even though the player only has a year left to run on his contract.

In a shock twist, the Daily Mail’s Merseyside football correspondent, Lewis Steele, has told Anfield Index that Arsenal are fans of Jones, suggesting Mikel Arteta’s side might explore a transfer.

There is clearly big appeal in joining the Premier League champions and Champions League finalists, though game time would be one clear issue.

The 25-year-old has failed to establish himself as a guaranteed starter in Liverpool’s midfield, and he would have similar struggles if he signed for Arsenal.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Aston Villa told to consider Curtis Jones

A move to Aston Villa might make more sense for Jones. On Thursday, former Villa full-back Alan Hutton said: “I think Curtis Jones would complement the midfield at Aston Villa very well.

“Whenever he plays, you can see his quality. He always wants the ball and always brings something to the table.

“He wants to carry the ball from the back, he wants to play in tight areas and break the lines. He has the quality to do it, and he can play in different positions as well.

“I think bringing someone like him into the squad who has played at a very high level before can complement the team. He would be a good signing.

“It was a different situation with Harvey Elliott, and I do feel sorry for him. I like him as a player, but he went through some tough times, also with his contract situation.

“He is more of a winger, and it didn’t really work, but I think Jones would bring something else.”

Meanwhile, we can reveal Arsenal have seen a late transfer hijack attempt fail.

Elsewhere, a new €40m winger has been linked with a move to Liverpool.