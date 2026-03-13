Arsenal, Liverpool interest in 22y/o winger confirmed but West Ham move more likely

Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich hold confirmed interest in FC Midtjylland star Dario Osorio, but he is more likely to join a club lower down the Premier League such as West Ham United or Fulham, we can reveal.

The talented 22-year-old Chilean right winger continues to attract attention from across Europe while plying his trade at Midtjylland. Having joined the Danish Superliga side from Universidad de Chile in 2023 for around €5.2million, Osorio has since established himself as a key player, earning a long-term contract extension until June 2030 in January this year.

His market value now stands at approximately €14m (£12m), reflecting his consistent performances, including notable contributions in both domestic and European competitions.

Despite links to some of the continent’s elite clubs and confirmed interest from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, such interest appears to remain at the monitoring stage.

Scouts from these sides have been spotted at his matches, drawn by his pace, left-footed creativity, and ability to cut in from the right flank.

However, no concrete bids have materialised from these top-tier outfits, who may view him as a longer-term prospect or await a more opportune moment.

In contrast, several Premier League clubs lower in the table are showing far more tangible interest, positioning themselves as more realistic destinations for Osorio at this juncture.

West Ham have a history of tracking the player, with sources confirming attendance at games and earlier links during previous windows.

Similarly, Fulham and AFC Bournemouth have been credited with keen interest; Bournemouth, in particular, have been mentioned multiple times as admirers of his profile, suiting their recruitment strategy for dynamic, attacking options.

These mid-table sides could offer regular first-team football, a step up from the Danish league, and potentially meet Midtjylland’s valuation expectations without the protracted negotiations often associated with bigger clubs.

Midtjylland, known for smart player trading, are unlikely to stand in the way of a substantial offer, especially as they aim for a club-record sale. Osorio’s international experience with Chile adds further appeal.

As the summer window approaches, the Chilean star’s future could hinge on whether those Premier League suitors translate scouting reports into firm proposals.

For now, a move to a club like West Ham, Fulham or Bournemouth seems the most plausible path forward in his career.

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