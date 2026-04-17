Ornstein confirms Arsenal plotting hijack of €50m Man Utd deal

Arsenal have joined Manchester United in pursuing Atalanta star Ederson Silva, David Ornstein has confirmed.

Ederson spent time at the likes of Cruzeiro, Corinthians and Salernitana before arriving at Atalanta in a €23million deal in June 2022. Since then, the midfielder has registered 15 goals and five assists in 174 games, helping Atalanta win the Europa League two seasons ago and also build on their reputation as top-four regulars.

But Ederson is poised to leave Bergamo at the end of the campaign. His contract expires in June 2027 and he does not intend to renew, forcing Atalanta to consider suitable bids this summer.

In November, Ederson’s agent, Andre Cury, said: “He’s close to the end of his contract, they could even lower his price by half, to between €30-40m (£26-35m), but he’s a spectacular player with some of the best stats in Europe for his position.

“I think they’ll complete the transfer in this winter or summer window.”

Man Utd have been heavily linked with Ederson over the past 18 months. But Spanish outlet Marca revealed on April 2 that Arsenal are trying to hijack the deal and sign the Brazilian first.

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein was asked about how the World Cup is affecting transfers, and which moves could be completed early.

The journalist responded: “The biggest factor affecting transfer activity at present is the amount of managerial uncertainty.

“Most players want to know who they will be working under. Of course, loads of background work is happening; however, there really needs to be some clarity in the dugout before the market can properly get going.

“Then, the World Cup will certainly delay a lot of business, so expect a very busy period after the tournament and right up to the deadline.

“One move I expect to happen early is Ederson out of Atalanta: a year to go on contract, no sign of a renewal, and all parties expect him to go.

“Suitors think they can get him for around €40m, while Atalanta hope to get more towards €50m (£43.5m).

“His agent is said to be working hard at it. There’s interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal and others.”

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Arsenal or Man Utd could scupper Atleti plans

It emerged earlier this month that Atleti had agreed a four-year contract with Ederson ahead of opening formal talks with Atalanta.

But that move has not progressed. Atleti only want to pay around €38m (£33m) for the 26-year-old, some way off Atalanta’s asking price.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta already has strong options in midfield, with the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi in his squad.

However, Christian Norgaard looks set to leave, and that could open up room for Ederson to move to the Emirates.

United, meanwhile, are working on a midfield overhaul to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Elliot Anderson is their No 1 target, and Ornstein has also provided an update on the Nottingham Forest star.

But even after the potential arrival of Anderson, United need a second, cheaper midfielder to join. That is where players such as Ederson and Joao Gomes factor in.