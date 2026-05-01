Arsenal are in the mix for Anthony Gordon

Arsenal are among three top clubs pursuing Anthony Gordon, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the winger is poised to exit Newcastle United in the summer.

Gordon may be Newcastle’s penalty taker, but his record of 17 goals and five assists from 46 matches this season is still impressive. He has proven to be a crucial player for Newcastle in recent seasons, either operating as a left winger or false nine.

But it has been a poor campaign for Eddie Howe and Newcastle, as they sit 14th in the Premier League with four games remaining.

The fact the Magpies will drop out of the Champions League could see high-quality stars such as Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento push for departures.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have emerged as Gordon’s main suitors heading into the summer, all spying an opportunity to prise him out of St James’ Park.

On his YouTube channel, Romano provided the following update on Gordon’s next move: “Anthony Gordon has really serious chances to leave Newcastle in the summer window.

“At the moment, Bayern are really interested in the player. Premier League clubs could also appear on [the] scene quite soon.

“It’s between Bayern and Premier League [clubs] at this stage.

“Anthony Gordon is attracting serious interest and could be one of the names to watch [this summer].

“[It] depends also on the price tag, Newcastle will decide.

“With Bayern, he’s part of a three-man shortlist for the winger position.”

We revealed in February that Arsenal are plotting a £75million move for Gordon this summer.

Newcastle want £95-100m for their player, but whether they get that fee remains to be seen.

Liverpool have considered signing the former Everton star to bolster their wide options, only to cool their interest recently.

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Arsenal keen on Newcastle trio

We confirmed on April 10 that Arsenal are interested in Gordon plus his team-mates Tonali and Livramento. Our sources state that Arsenal have carried out detailed work on a move for Gordon in particular.

Chelsea will likely be Arsenal’s biggest Premier League competitors for the 25-year-old. We revealed on April 21 that Chelsea could offer £80m for him as they look to swiftly replace flop signing Alejandro Garnacho on the left flank.

Arsenal and Chelsea should not underestimate Bayern, though. Gordon will have seen Michael Olise thriving in Bavaria – putting himself in contention for the Ballon d’Or – and may want to follow in his footsteps.

If Bayern reach the Champions League final, then that will only increase Gordon’s interest in moving to the Allianz Arena.

Julian Alvarez is another attacking target for Arsenal, and the Gunners could sell up to five players to help fund a monumental £130m swoop.