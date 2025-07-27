There is increasing speculation surrounding Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres to replace the Brazilian, with a report claiming Barcelona and Newcastle United are both in the frame – and a contentious move has also been mentioned as a possibility.

Jesus has fallen further down the pecking order now that Arsenal have signed Gyokeres from Sporting CP in a €73.5million (£64m) deal. The striker was already behind Kai Havertz in Mikel Arteta’s squad and is now facing the prospect of even less game time in the upcoming season.

Jesus has scored 149 goals in his career and won trophies such as the Copa America, Premier League title (x4) and FA Cup, but injury problems and missed chances in front of goal have reduced his standing in the global game.

Jesus can be a top performer on his day but he is not a devastating goalscorer, which is why Arsenal have brought in Gyokeres as they look to end their wait for Premier League glory.

According to CaughtOffside, the 28-year-old has plenty of interest and should be able to secure a big move even though he has not been in the best form recently.

Barcelona and Newcastle are among the clubs who have ‘initiated contact’ for Jesus to discuss his potential availability and how much he might cost.

Inter Milan and AC Milan are also in the mix, while Flamengo and Palmeiras are both keen to take the player back to Brazil.

Surprisingly, the report claims that Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur are ‘keeping tabs’ on Jesus, despite the controversy that such a move would bring.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new striker to provide cover for Dominic Solanke and have supposedly added Jesus to their shortlist, even if a deal with Arsenal would be very difficult to finalise.

It is unclear at this stage how much Arsenal would want to sell the 64-cap Brazil international. The Gunners originally paid Manchester City £45m for him in July 2022, but his value has dropped since then.

Flamengo kickstart Gabriel Jesus race

It emerged on Saturday that Flamengo have opened talks with Jesus’ camp, with reports in the Brazilian press claiming the star is open to such a move. That came after Arsenal put him up for sale.

But Flamengo could struggle to fend off the riches of European clubs if they also enter discussions for Jesus.

Plus, as Jesus is 28, he could still make an impact in European football for several more years before finishing his career back in South America. He just needs better luck with injuries and to join a club where he is more likely to start week in, week out.

Should Jesus prioritise staying in the Premier League, then it is more likely he will join Newcastle than Spurs.

Newcastle will need a new striker if Alexander Isak joins Liverpool in what could be a British record transfer.

Arsenal transfer news: Gyokeres criticism; Saliba latest

Meanwhile, Gyokeres has been blasted for showing a ‘lack of professionalism’ when forcing through his transfer to Arsenal.

One player Arsenal cannot afford to lose is centre-back William Saliba, who is now one of the best defenders in the world.

Real Madrid have reportedly made new contact for the French defender.

