Arsenal ignite £34m Liverpool battle for generational talent with bids coming

Arsenal are preparing to challenge Liverpool for sensational Mexican talent Gilberto Mora, according to a report, though there has been conflicting information on how much he will cost.

Mora is a 17-year-old attacking midfielder who has burst onto the scene for Club Tijuana in Liga MX. The teenager is widely viewed as the best talent Mexico has produced in years, and his hugely exciting performances saw him earn a place in their World Cup squad.

Mora enhanced his brilliant reputation at the World Cup, playing in four of Mexico’s five matches before their last-16 exit at the hands of England.

Mora is expected to leave Club Tijuana in the near future to continue his development at the highest level in Europe.

Mexican newspaper El Universal report that Arsenal and Liverpool are ‘already planning’ opening bids to sign the wonderkid this summer.

Tijuana chiefs ‘know it is only a matter of time’ before Mora leaves to take the next step in his career. This is why they have supposedly included a €21.5million (£18m) release clause in his contract, which runs until June 2029.

This report comes after we revealed on Monday that Liverpool have made exploratory contact to find out Mora’s availability and his potential transfer plans.

Sources have confirmed to us that Liverpool have developing and serious interest in the playmaker, who is right-footed and can either play as a No 10 or left winger.

We understand Arsenal have also expressed interest in landing Mora, and El Universal now claim they are advancing such interest as a bid is in the works.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen on him, though Manchester United have cooled their interest as they are worried about a bidding war starting.

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Arsenal, Liverpool in Gilberto Mora tussle

We revealed back in October that Arsenal had sparked a scouting frenzy for Mora, having sent officials to watch him live alongside Madrid and Barca.

Our sources state that Mora will actually cost significantly more than that aforementioned £18m fee. We understand Tijuana now want upwards of €40m (£34m) to sell their attacking gem, which casts doubt over his rumoured exit clause.

Mora is represented by super-agent Rafaela Pimenta, who will surely secure him a transfer to a major European club in one of the next few transfer windows.

It is not out of the question that the youngster spends another year with Tijuana to work on his game further before pushing for an elite move.

Arsenal and Liverpool are battling for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, too.

The two Premier League sides have been warned of the giant new fee needed to sign Bouaddi this summer.