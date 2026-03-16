Liverpool have made a move for Chilean forward Dario Osorio but Arsenal could scupper their plans, according to reports.

Osorio is a 22-year-old winger who plays on the right flank but likes to cut inside on his stronger left foot. He developed in the Universidad de Chile academy before breaking into their first team in January 2022, going on to score 11 times in 51 senior matches.

Osorio soon caught the attention of FC Midtjylland talent-spotters, and he subsequently joined the Danish club for €5.2million in August 2023.

This season, the attacker has notched six goals and 10 assists in 39 games, helping his club go second in the Danish top flight and gain a 1-0 advantage in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Nottingham Forest.

Midtjylland excel at developing young players before selling them on for profit, and Osorio is next up.

As per Sport Witness, who cite Danish outlet Campo, Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham United, Bourmemouth and Fulham are all keen on landing the wide man.

There is ‘great interest’ in Osorio, who has become a ‘hot name’ ready for the summer transfer window.

The report claims Liverpool have made an offer for him, worth €8.7-10m (up to £8.6m / $11.5m). However, it has been ‘rejected’ as it did not meet Midtjylland’s demands, thought to be at least €14m (£12m / $16m).

It has even been suggested that Osorio could become their record sale, eclipsing the €24m (£21m / $27.5m) mark.

News of Liverpool’s bid being snubbed has given Arsenal an opportunity to sign Osorio first. The report explains how Arsenal have ‘sent officials’ to watch him live, teeing up a potential move.

This update comes after we confirmed on Friday that Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are all showing interest in the 21-cap Chile international.

Although, our sources state that he is more likely to join a club lower down the Premier League table before potentially signing for an elite side in the future.

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Dario Osorio more likely to join West Ham – sources

We understand West Ham, Bournemouth or Fulham are more likely destinations for Osorio. Such a move would allow Osorio to pick up regular minutes in the Premier League, which would be less likely at clubs such as Arsenal or Liverpool.

Osorio would therefore be given a platform to develop and shine, helping him secure an even bigger move at a later date.

For the Gunners, a left winger is a bigger priority than a right-sided attacker, as they need someone who can replace Gabriel Martinelli.

Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, but he is recovering from an ACL injury. This could see Arsenal open talks for players such as Anthony Gordon, Nico Williams or Rafael Leao instead.

Arsenal: Exit decision reached; Alvarez alternative

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reached a decision over the future of defender Riccardo Calafiori, we can reveal.

The decision comes amid Inter Milan and Juventus establishing interest in the Italy star.

Julian Alvarez is a dream striker target for Arsenal, though he is prioritising a switch to Barcelona at this stage.

In response, Arsenal are tracking a different Argentine centre-forward who ‘scores beautiful goals’, according to a report.