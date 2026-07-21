Advantage Arsenal as Chelsea battle for shock John Stones signing

John Stones is keen on a move to London, with the experienced England defender open to resuming his Premier League career in the capital and with sources telling TEAMtalk why Arsenal currently have an advantage over Chelsea in the race.

The 32-year-old, who became a free agent after leaving Manchester City this summer, is understood to favour a move to the city where he can settle long-term while exploring opportunities beyond playing.

Stones has also expressed a strong desire to develop his coaching credentials. Any prospective deal is expected to include a pathway for him to gain experience in coaching, potentially through structured development opportunities at the club.

Arsenal are thought to hold a slight edge in the race, thanks to Stones’ close relationship with manager Mikel Arteta.

The pair worked together during Arteta’s time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City, and the Gunners view the versatile centre-back as ideal short-term cover amid defensive concerns.

Sources suggest a deal could offer Stones the blend of competitive football and a platform to begin his coaching journey.

However, Chelsea are also firmly in contention. The Blues have added Stones to their centre-back shortlist, seeing him as a low-cost option who could bring leadership and Premier League know-how to their squad.

With the club keen to blend experience alongside younger talents, Stones’ profile fits their recruitment strategy for this summer and is liked by Xabi Alonso.

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John Stones preference revealed

While interest from Italian sides and his former club Everton has been noted, the defender’s preference for London may narrow the field.

Stones shone for England at the World Cup, enhancing his appeal despite a recent injury-plagued spell at City.

He also has European interest, with Juventus particularly keen and pushing to convince him on a move to Italy.

With no deal yet agreed, the coming weeks will prove decisive.

Talks are ongoing between interested clubs and his agents at The Team Agency.

Despite a desire to coach, there is still a want for minutes, and Everton could pull on his previous ties and offer regular starts to try and lure him to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have learned Bournemouth’s verdict on selling Alex Scott after he rejected the offer of a new contract.

Elsewhere, two Chelsea forwards are picking up interest from Aston Villa, a report has confirmed.