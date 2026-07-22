Julian Alvarez to Arsenal could accelerate after mega Chelsea deal – shock report

Enzo Fernandez’s next move could help Arsenal sign Julian Alvarez in one of the biggest deals of the summer, a surprise report has claimed.

Arsenal spent £64million on Viktor Gyokeres last year, but Mikel Arteta has identified Alvarez as an elite signing to take his forward line to the next level. Arsenal were put on alert when Alvarez said early in the World Cup: “I spoke with the people at [Atletico] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.

“It’s ‌not the time ‌to talk about this, but I also can’t ‌hide it. I try to be an honest person.”

Alvarez would ideally like to join Barcelona from Atletico Madrid. However, Barca will struggle to pay his price tag, which is thought to be €130-150million (£111-128m), and this has opened the door for Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain to enter the race.

According to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips (as cited by CaughtOffside), Atleti could sell Alvarez to Arsenal in order to fund a stunning move for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez.

Chelsea want £120m for Fernandez, a similar valuation to that of his Argentina team-mate.

Real Madrid are the main club to have been linked with Fernandez, but this update claims their rivals Atleti have entered the frame.

The 25-year-old was handed a two-game internal ban by Chelsea in early April after saying: “I’d like to live in Spain. I really like Madrid; it reminds me of Buenos Aires.

“Players live where they want. I’d live in Madrid. I get by in English, but I’d be more comfortable in Spanish.”

Joining Atleti would give Fernandez the chance to play alongside compatriots such as Giuliano Simeone, Thiago Almada and Nahuel Molina.

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Arsenal in talks for Julian Alvarez

Returning to Alvarez, we revealed on July 13 that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has held direct talks with the striker and his camp.

Sources have told us that Atleti are now privately willing to sanction Alvarez’s sale, despite stating publicly that he will not be going anywhere. Crucially, Atleti would much rather sell to Arsenal than rivals such as Barca or Madrid.

CaughtOffside followed up on our reporting on Tuesday by claiming Arsenal have made ‘groundbreaking progress’ towards landing the 26-year-old.

On Sunday, we revealed that Barca see Darwin Nunez and Dusan Vlahovic as far more realistic options than Alvarez due to the costs involved.

But the signing of Nunez would disappoint Barca fans after such strong links with Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have reportedly greenlit Bruno Guimaraes’ transfer to Arsenal.