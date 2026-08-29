£60m Arsenal, Liverpool winger battle explodes after Julian Alvarez snub

Arsenal and Liverpool are providing Newcastle United with serious competition for Lille ace Matias Fernandez-Pardo, according to reports.

Fernandez-Pardo is a versatile 21-year-old attacker who is equally comfortable playing as a left winger or central striker. Last season, he managed eight goals and seven assists in 41 appearances for Lille, and he was in particularly fine form from early March onwards.

Fernandez-Pardo is a strong candidate to earn a transfer before Tuesday’s deadline as he has impressed several top clubs.

The Telegraph reported on Friday that Newcastle are ‘making a late push’ to sign the Belgium international, who is rated at £60m (€70m) by Lille.

But we revealed on Saturday morning that Liverpool have made contact with Lille for Fernandez-Pardo, having identified him as an alternative to Ismaila Sarr.

The forward is currently training away from Lille’s first team as he wants to secure a major move in the final days of the window.

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal have now burst into the frame for Fernandez-Pardo, as they have ‘established dialogue’ to tee up a possible deal.

“There’s a dialogue established now as [we] near the transfer deadline,” a source is quoted as saying.

“Arsenal could formalise their interest once the Alvarez situation is clear.

“Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Fernandez-Pardo’s profile as he can play out wide or up front.

“The asking price has been an issue but at the same time there’s recognition that this could be a smart investment in a player whose value is likely to soar in years to come.”

Arsenal look set to pivot towards the Ligue 1 hitman as Julian Alvarez is refusing to join.

Julian Alvarez to reject Arsenal

Ahead of Liverpool’s entertaining 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, David Ornstein discussed Alvarez’s situation by saying: “At the time of reporting, it’s a low chance that he will come to Arsenal, because he’s had his heart set on Barcelona.

“Atletico have closed the door to Barcelona, that won’t happen. They would do a deal with Arsenal, Arsenal are prepared to reach an agreement club to club. But they would want the player to want to join them and he’s shown no indication of wanting to at this point.

“He’s spoken to Mikel Arteta and said he doesn’t want to come. That could change – could he soften in the days ahead? These situations are always moveable feasts, so I don’t want to pin my colours to the mast and say it won’t happen, but right now it’s not developing in the way that some have suggested.

“I think that would be the target for Arsenal – Julian Alvarez – and if they don’t get him maybe they go with what they’ve got. But we don’t know until the deadline.”

With regards to Fernandez-Pardo, Newcastle are once again at risk of a winger hijack. They have already lost out on Victor Munoz, who joined Liverpool from Osasuna for €40m/£34m earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have announced the capture of a promising Manchester United forward.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have reportedly entered advanced negotiations over a possible exit.