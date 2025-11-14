Arsenal have entered the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, intensifying a transfer saga that now pits the Gunners against Manchester United ahead of January, sources have revealed to us.

The 23-year-old German winger, whose contract runs until 2027, has grown increasingly frustrated under Niko Kovac, culminating in a public bottle-throwing incident after being substituted against Koln. With contract extension talks stalled – Dortmund refusing Adeyemi’s €80million (£71m / $93m) release clause demand – clubs are circling.

Sources confirm Arsenal have initiated contact with super-agent Jorge Mendes, mirroring Man Utd’s approach.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta views Adeyemi as the ideal right-wing upgrade for Reiss Nelson, who is injury-prone and currently on loan at Brentford. Adeyemi is also seen as a player who can rival Noni Madueke for the role of Bukayo Saka’s understudy.

His 36.6 km/h top speed and 1-v-1 dominance align with Arsenal’s high-pressing, transition-heavy system. This season, Adeyemi has three goals and three assists in 14 appearances, but zero contributions since September underscore his unrest.

Dortmund’s stance remains firm: no extension without concessions, and no sale below €70m (£62m / $81m) in January. Arsenal’s financial muscle – bolstered by Champions League revenue and potential sales – positions them strongly.

Arteta’s prior success with pacey wingers, such as Gabriel Martinelli and Saka, makes the Emirates an attractive destination, especially with Adeyemi’s prior admiration for Thierry Henry.

Interest from Man Utd remains fierce and is driven by Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. Their good relationship with Mendes, following deals for Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte, gives leverage, but Arsenal’s clearer pathway to starting minutes could sway the player. Barcelona and Chelsea lurk for the summer, but January now looks decisive.

First-team football trumps waiting for Adeyemi and his camp.

Adeyemi’s entourage has signalled openness to a Premier League move, with London a preferred destination over Manchester.

Dortmund face a dilemma: cash in now or risk a €60m (£53m / $70m) summer exit. For Arsenal, landing Adeyemi would signal intent – pairing his explosiveness with Saka and Martinelli could terrorise defences. The next international break may force Dortmund’s hand.

Meanwhile, we understand Arsenal will hold talks with Arteta over a new contract at the end of the season.

The Gunners are ‘delighted’ with the work Arteta has done and have ‘no fear’ he will push to leave for another club.

Elsewhere, a former United star has told Amorim which midfielder he should land in January.