Juventus sources admit there has not yet been any progress on a fresh agreement with Kenan Yildiz amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Arsenal are the latest team being linked with the Turkish star while the wait for clarity on his situation in Turin continues. But it remains the case that it would take a major breakdown in relations for a transfer to open up, as he is still expected to remain in Serie A.

There have been new reports suggesting that Arsenal have made an enquiry about signing the creative Juve attacker, potentially pitting them against Chelsea to win his signature in 2026.

However, insiders close to the Gunners have played down the claim – and in Italy they are still expecting a new round of talks for him to be rewarded with a new deal.

Yildiz is looking for a pay rise and ideally wants to stay with Juve as he breaks through as one of the most exciting players in the game.

There has not yet been any confirmation on Juve’s new sporting director but, once that moment arrives, new discussions will begin immediately.

We have reported that Chelsea are waiting on standby after taking a liking to the versatile 20-year-old forward, who has five goals and five assists this season.

The Blues are expected to begin talks quickly if it emerges Yildiz will not be extending his contract with Juve.

We revealed on November 5 that Liverpool have also been dazzled by the player’s sensational rise and are showing interest in landing him.

Returning to Chelsea, Fraser Fletcher reported for TEAMtalk on October 30 that they have prepared a ‘very exciting proposal’ to send to Yildiz.

Fletcher added that Chelsea failed with a €70million (£62m / $81m) approach for him in the summer, with Juve holding out for at least €90m (£79m / $104m) before selling.

