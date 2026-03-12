Arsenal hold two key advantages over Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit of Brentford ace Kevin Schade, with reports indicating how the transfer battle is likely to go amid rival interest from two European heavyweights.

Schade spent time in the Energie Cottbus academy before joining Freiburg’s B team in July 2019. He went on to play 36 times for Freiburg’s first team, picking up interest from Brentford along the way.

After a six-month loan spell, Brentford paid Freiburg €25million to sign the forward permanently in the summer of 2023.

Since then, the left winger, who can also play as a centre-forward, has made a name for himself as one of the Premier League’s best attackers outside of the top six.

Schade has formed a great partnership with Igor Thiago, and has put up seven goals and three assists in 30 matches from the left flank this term. And that impressive form has seen him pick up interest from wealthier clubs…

CaughtOffside claim Arsenal have ‘discussed internally’ the possibility of raiding Brentford for Schade.

The Gunners are ‘exploring the market’ for a new left winger and have begun ‘showing interest’ in the five-cap Germany international.

Schade ‘could be the answer’ for Mikel Arteta as he searches for a new wide man to compete with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Schade ‘looks ready to make the step up to a higher level’, which could see him follow in the footsteps of players such as Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Ivan Toney.

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all keen on the 24-year-old, too, though the report suggests Arsenal have an important advantage.

“Arsenal and Brentford have a good relationship, so that could help with Schade. He’s been on the radar of a few clubs for some time now, but Arsenal’s interest is growing,” a source is quoted as saying.

This positive relationship has been in place since Arsenal captured David Raya and Christian Norgaard from the Bees.

We revealed on March 6 that Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan all hold interest in Schade.

We understand Spurs are long-term admirers of the player, though the fact they will likely have to operate without European football next season could hold them back.

This is another key advantage for Arsenal, as they are still on the hunt for a remarkable quadruple.

Schade could follow Eze to Arsenal

The success of Arteta’s project may convince Schade to prioritise a switch to the Emirates over all other options.

Arsenal beating Spurs to Schade would see them repeat the capture of Eberechi Eze. The attacking midfielder had been in talks to join Spurs last summer, only for Arsenal to steal in and complete a £67.5m transfer of their own.

Eze grew up supporting Arsenal and was delighted when the club called to sign him.

Returning to Brentford, Keith Andrews’ side are at risk of a devastating double exit this summer.

We revealed on Tuesday that Chelsea hold strong interest in making Thiago their new striker.

