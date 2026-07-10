Arsenal to hijack agreed Liverpool deal as Arteta ditches £50m star

Liverpool are at risk of missing out on RB Leipzig star Lutsharel Geertruida, as Arsenal are reportedly planning a rival move.

Geertruida arrived in England last summer when he joined Sunderland on a season-long loan that included a €23million (£20m) option to buy. The right-back, who can also play as a centre-half, made 30 appearances for Sunderland, helping them remarkably qualify for the Europa League by finishing seventh in their first season back in the Premier League.

Geertruida’s Sunderland spell was almost cut short in January, as Liverpool opened talks for him shortly before the transfer deadline after losing right-backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong to injury.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool ‘reached a full agreement’ on personal terms with the Dutchman.

The move was driven by former Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who worked with Geertruida at Feyenoord.

However, Liverpool ultimately had to give up on signing Geertruida, as it proved too complex to negotiate a deal with both Sunderland and Leipzig late on.

The Reds remain interested in Geertruida even after Slot’s departure, though their plans could be ruined by Arsenal.

CaughtOffside claim Arsenal are ‘targeting a move’ for Geertruida, setting up a ‘direct transfer battle’ between the two Premier League giants.

The report states: ‘Arsenal have placed Lutsharel Geertruida on their shortlist for the right-back position, with the club’s board attracted by his versatility and experience.

‘Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the Dutch international as [Andoni] Iraola looks for a modern full-back who can contribute in possession and provide defensive flexibility.’

Geertruida is available for €25m (£21m) this summer, which is slightly higher than the purchase clause originally negotiated by Sunderland.

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Arsenal, Liverpool both keen on Lutsharel Geertruida

£21m represents a potential bargain for a solid defender with experience in the Premier League, German Bundesliga and Eredivisie, who can also operate in several positions.

Liverpool are currently in pole position for Geertruida, as they already have personal terms in place, though that could quickly change if Arsenal launch a move.

We revealed on May 13 that Leeds United are also interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Arsenal have created a shortlist of potential replacements for Ben White at right-back, and it features Geertruida alongside the likes of Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United).

We revealed on March 21 that Arsenal have approved White’s sale. They spent £50m on the Englishman in July 2021 but understand his desire for more starts.

Should Geertruida move to the Emirates, then he would provide Jurrien Timber with competition and cover for his starting role.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have sent a message to Arsenal over their chase to sign midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.