Arsenal, Liverpool tracking rising Germany star as double Bundesliga raid beckons

Nnamdi Collins is among two Frankfurt stars who could move on

Eintracht Frankfurt are bracing themselves for a major challenge this summer, with both of their standout full‑backs attracting strong Premier League attention.

Nathaniel Brown has dominated headlines in recent months and, as TEAMtalk can confirm, he is not alone in drawing interest from England’s top clubs.

Nnamdi Collins, Frankfurt’s dynamic right‑back who can also operate centrally, has emerged as another player high on Premier League scouting lists.

The 22‑year‑old joined Frankfurt in 2023 after rising through Borussia Dortmund’s academy, and was even the subject of a failed bid from Chelsea when he was just 16.

Since making the move, Collins has flourished, establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most promising young defenders and earning his first Germany cap last August.

While Brown has been heavily scouted, Collins too has been catching the eye. Arsenal, already monitoring Brown, are impressed by Collins and view him as a player with similarities to Ben White – especially relevant as the club considers its long‑term options on the right side of defence.

But the Gunners aren’t alone. Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have all made checks on Collins in recent months, with his physical profile, recovery pace and versatility making him an increasingly attractive option for clubs seeking defensive reinforcements in a tight market.

Frankfurt, however, hold a strong negotiating position. Collins is under contract until 2030, meaning any deal would require a significant offer.

Still, with top‑flight English clubs circling and Brown facing similar interest, the Bundesliga side could be heading into a pivotal summer that reshapes both of their full‑back positions.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on November 18 that Manchester United and City are battling for Brown’s signature.

Sources confirmed to us on January 29 that Man Utd have stepped up their hunt for a new left-back by scouting Brown in the Champions League.

Returning to Arsenal, our sources state that White’s future at the Emirates is far from certain. Collins is not the only right-back Arsenal are keen on, as they are also watching Sporting CP’s Ivan Fresneda closely.

