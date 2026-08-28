Manchester United sources have not ruled out the prospect of Marcus Rashford leaving the club before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline, with Arsenal understood to be keeping tabs on his situation alongside Barcelona, TEAMtalk understands.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Barcelona have maintained a line of communication with Rashford’s camp, despite the England international having returned to United’s first-team plans.

United have reintegrated Rashford into the squad and handed him the number nine shirt, with the forward coming off the bench during their opening-day defeat at Hull City.

For their part, United are currently planning with Rashford and remain keen to retain him.

The club are also allowing Joshua Zirkzee to move to Fiorentina, meaning they will have to carefully consider their options should another forward leave before the deadline.

However, TEAMtalk has been told that United are fully aware of the interest in Rashford and, while a departure remains highly unlikely, it has not been completely ruled out.

The situation could therefore develop if a suitable proposal arrives and United are able to make alternative arrangements in attack.

Arsenal are one club keeping a close eye on developments.

The Gunners are working hard on left-sided attacking options after sanctioning Gabriel Martinelli’s move to Al-Hilal, with Real Madrid’s Endrick one of the players they have explored, as TEAMtalk has revealed.

But Rashford is a player Arsenal have admired for a long time, and TEAMtalk understands that a late move for the England international remains an avenue they could explore.

Arsenal’s interest is therefore significant, particularly with the club looking to strengthen their options on the left before Tuesday’s deadline.

Arsenal, Barcelona both tracking Marcus Rashford

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain huge admirers of Rashford following his successful loan spell at the Nou Camp last season.

The Catalan giants have continued to monitor the situation, and TEAMtalk understands that a return for Rashford has not been completely discounted.

Barcelona had hoped to pursue other attacking options, with Julian Alvarez previously a major target, but a move for the Atletico Madrid forward to the Nou Camp before Tuesday is now considered highly unlikely.

That could yet lead Barcelona back towards Rashford. The player’s situation is therefore one to watch closely over the final days of the window.

United have brought Rashford back into the fold and are currently planning for him to stay, but sources have made it clear that his departure is not completely off the table.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal player is already the subject of interest from Marseille just weeks after joining, as per my colleague Fraser Fletcher.

Plus, we can reveal United have been offered a 175-goal striker.