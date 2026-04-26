Arsenal should hold talks over a controversial move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford if Barcelona fail to sign him permanently this summer, an observer has claimed.

Rashford left Man Utd last summer when he joined Barca on loan with an option to buy worth €30million (£26m). The forward has proved his worth for Barca, putting up 12 goals and 13 assists in 44 matches this season.

He has helped Hansi Flick’s side win the Supercopa and go eight points clear at the top of LaLiga.

While Flick has told the Barca hierarchy to sign Rashford on a permanent basis, their financial issues could affect a €30m move.

Arsenal have been told why they should consider Rashford if Barca opt against a permanent deal, with the Englishman tipped to ‘break rules’ at the Emirates – unlike Gabriel Martinelli.

When asked about Arsenal’s problems at left wing, talkSPORT presenter Angelina Kelly said: “They’re a big topic of conversation at the moment, but whether they’re trophyless or they bottle it or not, it’s never too early to think about recruitment.

“I think that this could be a cracking deal for them. Reason one, you look at Arsenal’s left-wing options, they haven’t been the best.

“[Leandro] Trossard’s goals have dried up in 2026. [Noni] Madueke hasn’t been good enough and prefers to play on the right.

“Gabriel Martinelli, a few seasons ago, [he scored] 15 league goals in the 2022-23 season, but he seems to have been forced to stay wide and spend so much time running back and helping to defend.

“It’s actually a shame that you’ve got such a talented forward reduced to such a simplistic role, you could argue.

“I think that Arsenal need to sign a winger who maybe doesn’t want to defend, someone who breaks the rules a little bit and makes their own decisions, rather than following Mikel Arteta’s instructions to a tee.

“Rashford could be the answer, he doesn’t like to track back. So maybe they could compromise and get a winger then who does the appropriate amount of pressing and tracking back as per what Mikel Arteta wants, but still will want to do the important job of attacking.

“Having a player that stays up field and gets into the box is always a good thing.”

Kelly continued: “I know there was a lot of pressure on Rashford, he was the poster boy for Manchester United.

“Whilst that pressure was a lot and I think the media hate that he got and the hate on social media was far too much, some of the things on and off the pitch were irritating but it did go too far.

“I understand if he’d never want to play in England again because of those things, but I just think that there’s a little part of him that would enjoy not just being the super-sub at Barcelona coming off the bench.

“I think that he’d enjoy being a little bit of a poster boy for Arsenal. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka cover it mainly, but he can just have a little bit of that cake.

“I think the club would protect him with some of the issues that he might face if there is controversy or unfounded attacks.”

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Rashford to Barcelona in ‘delicate position’

We revealed on March 1 that Rashford has agreed terms with Barca ahead of a prospective permanent transfer.

Sources told us on March 18 that the move is in a ‘delicate position’ as the two clubs have yet to agree on a deal structure.

Barca would like to re-sign Rashford on another season-long loan to give them time to drum up the necessary funds for a permanent deal.

This would not please United though, who aim to sell the 28-year-old to increase their transfer kitty.

Despite all the speculation, we can confirm Rashford remains fully committed to joining Barca on a long-term basis.

Arsenal hold long-standing interest in Rashford, having considered him after it first emerged that he would be leaving Old Trafford in January 2025.

But United allowing Rashford to join one of their ‘Big Six’ rivals would be a surprise.