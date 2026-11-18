Arsenal have decided the fee they will sell Martin Zubimendi for in January amid interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, as per a report.

Top clubs have been alerted to a potential deal for Zubimendi as the midfielder has surprisingly fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta has preferred to use Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes, Martin Odegaard and Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield this season, meaning Zubimendi has largely had to rely on cup competitions for starts.

Zubimendi is widely viewed as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, so he is far too good to simply warm the bench at Arsenal.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Spain star is ‘considering leaving’ Arsenal ‘for the first time’ so he can reignite his career.

The report claims Zubimendi is ‘open’ to joining pretty much any elite club.

It adds that Arsenal want €70million (£58m) to sell the player in January, having originally paid £60m for him.

Zubimendi’s reputation has remained high despite his recent struggles at Arsenal, so a £58m deal for him could end up being a fantastic piece of business.

The 27-year-old has said publicly that he wishes to stay at Arsenal, but we understand that – privately – he is ready to leave this winter to pick up more starts.

Our sources state that Liverpool and Chelsea have been approached by intermediaries over possible moves for Zubimendi.

As things stand, Chelsea appear more likely to open talks for him than Liverpool.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Zubimendi but are currently focused on other midfield targets such as Alex Scott and Lamine Camara.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid all tracking Zubimendi situation

Chelsea are also pursuing Scott, but Xabi Alonso could be key to any deal for Zubimendi as he is a big fan of the player.

We revealed on November 11 that Real Madrid could be given the chance to sign Zubimendi amid Arsenal’s pursuit of Endrick.

Madrid first targeted Zubimendi when Alonso was in charge of Los Blancos, and they have maintained their interest.

Madrid have been in need of a new deep-lying playmaker ever since Toni Kroos’ departure, and Zubimendi would be a perfect solution.

While Arsenal appear ready to move on from Zubimendi, they are placing their trust in Rice, Odegaard and Jurrien Timber.

We confirmed on Tuesday that Rice has agreed a new five-year contract with Arsenal, and Odegaard and Timber are set to follow his lead with new deals of their own.

Meanwhile, David Ornstein has reacted to fresh speculation surrounding Vinicius Junior and Arsenal.