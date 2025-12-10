Arsenal and Chelsea are both in for Murillo

Arsenal and Chelsea look set to compete for the signing of Nottingham Forest stopper Murillo, who has reportedly decided he is ready to take the next step.

Forest have numerous valuable assets in their squad after a successful 2024-25 campaign in which they ended a 30-year wait for European football. They are, remarkably, already on their third manager of the season, but Sean Dyche has steadied the ship and is looking to move them away from the relegation zone and towards the top 10.

Murillo, Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White have been some of their best performers, and their classy displays have resulted in links with some of England’s biggest sides.

Gibbs-White’s transfer to Tottenham Hotspur fell through, with Murillo and Anderson now more likely to move on.

Arsenal and Chelsea are showing the most interest in Brazilian centre-back Murillo, and the Daily Mail report that he will push to exit Forest at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is ‘settled’ in Nottingham but knows next summer could be the perfect time to join an elite club, and, in turn, pick up a significant pay rise.

He penned a new contract at the City Ground in January, though that is not expected to be enough to stop him from leaving in a mega-money deal.

The report names Chelsea as ‘long-term admirers’ of Murillo, while Real Madrid are ‘keeping a close eye’ on his form as they sound out defensive targets.

Sources confirmed to us on November 28 that Chelsea are indeed interested in the player, though they have been warned there is ‘no chance’ of getting him on the cheap.

Forest will hold out for at least £70million (€80m / $93m) before letting their best defender go.

Arsenal ‘serious’ about Murillo signing but Chelsea lurk

It emerged in September that Arsenal have ‘entered the race’ to snatch Murillo away from Forest. A follow-up report last month added that the Gunners are ‘serious’ about completing a deal, with Mikel Arteta a huge fan of his ability.

The one-cap Brazil international has been identified as someone who can challenge William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes for a starting place.

However, there is good reason to suggest Murillo should pick Chelsea instead. Levi Colwill is out for most of the season with an ACL injury, while Enzo Maresca has doubts over Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi.

Murillo stands a much better chance of getting into Chelsea’s starting lineup given their defensive frailties.

Arsenal eyeing PSG ace; Chelsea find Murillo alternative

Meanwhile, reports in the French press claim Arsenal have made a ‘strong move’ to bring in a Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Elsewhere, Chelsea do have other options, in case they miss out on Murillo’s capture next year.

Sources state the Blues are drawing up a €55-60m bid for one of the best defenders in the German Bundesliga.