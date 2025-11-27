Chelsea are pushing hard to sign Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly in what would be a hugely controversial move, according to a report.

Not only are Chelsea and Arsenal fierce London rivals, but they could also challenge for this season’s Premier League title. With Liverpool out of the picture, Chelsea have overtaken Manchester City to move up to second in the table.

Enzo Maresca’s side sit six points behind leaders Arsenal with 12 games played.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s rise to the top

Rose through the ranks at Arsenal after joining their academy aged eight

Made his first-team debut in September 2024 and went on to play 39 times last season

Received his first senior England call-up in March

Despite all this, Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips has claimed the Blues are being ‘aggressive and bold’ in their chase to land Lewis-Skelly.

The Chelsea Chronicle report that Stamford Bridge chiefs have identified Lewis-Skelly as a target amid concerns over Marc Cucurella’s long-term future in west London.

Cucurella is known to be keen on returning to former club Barcelona one day.

When asked about interest from the Catalan giants last season, the Spaniard said: “Let’s see, never say never, right? I think I wouldn’t live there [in London] forever, but to stay a few more years, I’m very happy.”

READ NEXT 👇

Stunning Arsenal move ON for LaLiga dynamo as sources confirm ‘contact’ with four clubs

Chelsea eyeing transfer for world-class Serie A ace that’d have major impact on TWO Blues stars – Sources

Lewis-Skelly could replace Cucurella

Chelsea were first linked with Lewis-Skelly on November 17, when it emerged that they are completing ‘background checks’ before potentially opening talks with Arsenal.

While Chelsea’s reliability guide on Reddit describes Phillips as ‘unreliable’, our transfer insider Dean Jones has confirmed their interest in Lewis-Skelly.

Sources state that Chelsea are ‘intrigued by his lack of game time’ at Arsenal and have him ‘on their list’.

However, Jones adds that Arsenal see no benefit in loaning the 19-year-old out in January while they push for the title.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Mikel Arteta has blocked Lewis-Skelly’s potential January exit. But if he continues to warm the bench for large parts of the season, then a transfer could happen next summer.

Lewis-Skelly established himself as an important player for Arteta last season, but none of his eight league appearances this term have lasted more than 26 minutes.

Lewis-Skelly would be a superb signing for Chelsea as he is one of England’s best young players. He is exceptional on the ball and possesses fantastic game intelligence, which aids his positioning and his ability to intercept passes.

Bad memories for Arsenal fans

The six-cap England international is versatile too, as he came through the Arsenal academy as a midfielder before being moved to left-back.

Lewis-Skelly joining Chelsea would infuriate Arsenal fans. He is ‘one of their own’, having come through the youth ranks alongside Ethan Nwaneri.

The transfer would be reminiscent of Ashley Cole’s controversial move to Chelsea in August 2006. Following an 18-month transfer saga, Chelsea signed Cole for £5million, with William Gallas heading in the opposite direction.

Arsenal fans accused Cole of chasing the money, calling him ‘Cashley’ and waving fake £20 notes at him when the two sides met.

Chelsea plot double swoop; ‘outstanding’ Arsenal pair

Meanwhile, sources state Chelsea are planning a double January raid on Porto that could be worth a huge £133m.

Not only do Arsenal sit top of the Premier League, they also have a three-point lead at the top of the Champions League standings after their statement win over Bayern Munich.

Paul Merson has named the two ‘absolutely outstanding’ stars who could help them ‘steamroll’ their way to glory.