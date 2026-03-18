Arsenal now eyeing £325m Newcastle quartet amid Howe’s Champions League woes

Arsenal are interested in four Newcastle United stars including Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, and the Toon’s Champions League struggles could help at least one signing.

Newcastle were dumped out of the Champions League by Barcelona on Wednesday night, losing 7-2 at the Camp Nou and 8-3 on aggregate. Eddie Howe’s side performed well in the first half of the second leg, getting themselves back level twice, but they were blown away in the second half.

Newcastle are at serious risk of missing out on European qualification for next season, as they sit ninth in the Premier League, three points behind seventh-placed Brentford.

Newcastle are highly unlikely to be in the next iteration of the Champions League, and that could see at least one elite star push for a move this summer.

It emerged on Sunday that both Arsenal and Liverpool are tracking Lewis Hall’s situation, having been hugely impressed by his displays this season.

Subsequent reports in the Spanish press have claimed Arsenal are actively planning a move for the left-back, who is valued at £65-70m.

We revealed on February 27 that the Gunners are drawing up a £75m bid for Gordon, seeing him as an elite replacement for Gabriel Martinelli at left wing.

However, Newcastle are eager to keep the forward as he is a key player. We understand it will take an offer worth £95m or more to convince them to sell the England ace.

Arsenal have also identified Sandro Tonali as a potential signing to elevate their midfield. They held initial talks with Tonali’s agents in January, with the Italian weighing up a potential move away from St James’ Park.

Tonali would love to secure a move back to Serie A, but such clubs would not have the necessary funds to complete a deal. Newcastle value the playmaker in the region of £86-100m.

Arsenal will face competition from Manchester United for Tonali. The Red Devils have registered their interest in the 25-year-old, and it was suggested earlier on Wednesday that he is ‘quite open’ to a move to Old Trafford.

Right-back Tino Livramento is the fourth and final Newcastle star being eyed by Arsenal.

The Times confirmed earlier this week that Arsenal are monitoring both Livramento and RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba ahead of potential moves this summer.

Arsenal would love to replace frustrated full-back Ben White with Livramento, as it would give them even better competition for Jurrien Timber.

Despite Arsenal’s interest in all four players, they will likely only be able to sign one this summer.

Newcastle will not sanction any kind of exodus, particularly after being forced into selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool last year.