Arsenal are ready to rival Manchester United in the chase for Como superstar Nico Paz, according to a report, while David Ornstein has already outlined a key factor that will benefit Mikel Arteta’s side.

Paz made the decision to leave Real Madrid for Como in August 2024, and it has proven to be a masterful move. The attacking midfielder has notched 25 goals and 25 assists in 91 appearances for Como so far, helping the Italian outfit go from Serie A newcomers to a Champions League club.

Paz is emerging as one of the finest No 10s in Europe, and his profile rose significantly when he dismantled Man Utd in the Champions League on October 21.

Paz scored twice and registered an assist as Cesc Fabregas’ men won 4-1 at home to pile more misery on then-United boss Michael Carrick.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Real Madrid as Los Blancos have an €80million/£67m buy-back clause for summer 2027.

But David Ornstein revealed on Friday morning that Paz is not currently planning on re-joining Madrid and would rather head elsewhere, with United among the clubs that ‘appeal’ to him.

ESPN Argentina report (via Goal) that Arsenal are firmly involved in the race for Paz, as they have maintained consistent contact with his agents.

The Gunners have also sent scouts to watch Paz in action on numerous occasions, and those officials have returned glowing reports.

Arteta supposedly views the Argentina ace as a player who can thrive alongside Gunners captain Martin Odegaard, adding more creativity to the Arsenal team.

But Paz’s arrival at the Emirates would likely push Eberechi Eze down the pecking order.

Goal claim Paz’s value has soared to £100m amid his sublime performances for Como.

Arsenal, Man Utd set to battle for Nico Paz

In his earlier update, Ornstein revealed that while United ‘appeal’ to Paz, they are ‘not his first choice’.

Ornstein added that ‘Champions League qualification is likely to be a significant factor’, and given the league positions of the two clubs, that would surely give Arsenal a major advantage over United.

One positive for United is that new boss Mauricio Pochettino has the same agent as the playmaker.

United have identified Paz as someone who is capable of replacing Bruno Fernandes in the No 10 role.

The Red Devils have activated their option to extend Fernandes’ contract from 2027 to 2028. However, that does not entirely rule out a sale next summer.

Fabrizio Romano has discussed when Paz could leave Como and also spoken about interest from both United and Madrid.