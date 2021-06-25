Arsenal have been told of the many benefits of doubling down on their transfer business with a Premier League side for a £30m-rated midfielder.

Mikel Arteta is well underway transforming his squad in the hopes of mounting an assault on the top four next season. Several departments are set to experience change, with centre-back recently coming into focus. Brighton and England defender Ben White has been the subject of fervent speculation.

An initial £40m bid for the 23-year-old was rejected last week. Not to be deterred, Arsenal raised the stakes and per the Guardian, are confident of securing a deal worth £50m in total.

Local reporting from Brighton has insisted a deal is not close. Nevertheless, Arsenal remain steadfast in their pursuit.

If successful, attentions will quickly turn to bolstering the midfield ranks. White’s fellow Brighton star Yves Bissouma has been touted.

The Mali international, 24, has become one of the most effective holding midfielders in the top flight over the past three seasons.

Leicester, Liverpool and Arsenal had all been linked, but a recent report detailed a key advantage the Gunners hold in negotiations.

Now, Gunners legend Ray Parlour has endorsed the move. Furthermore, he has detailed the many benefits of doubling down on their transfer business with the Seagulls.

Speaking in his role as a pundit on talkSPORT (via HITC), Parlour said: “Bissouma will be superb.

“I think he is efficient, he has got lots of energy, good on the ball.

“He is young enough for Arsenal to get four years out of him.”

Per HITC, Brighton are open to a sale if their £30m valuation is met. A number of current Arsenal midfielders have been tipped to leave including a trio who have all reportedly agreed personal terms elsewhere.

Recent Arsenal midfielder tempting Wolves

Meanwhile, Wolves are one of the contenders to sign Dani Ceballos after his loan spell at Arsenal from Real Madrid came to an end, according to reports.

According to El Confidencial, Wolves are interested in the 24-year-old. Preparing for a summer of transition, Wolves are looking at potential replacements for some exit-linked stars. Following the change of coach from Nuno Espirito Santo to Bruno Lage, several key players could walk away.

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio seems the closest to an exit, but there have also been rumours that midfielder Ruben Neves is up for sale. Ironically, Arsenal have been mentioned as one of his main suitors.

In the event Neves leaves, Wolves could look to Ceballos to breathe new life into their midfield. His creative qualities could give them a different dimension.

What’s more, he certainly seems affordable. Madrid are reportedly willing to sell the Spaniard for just €16.5m.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Chelsea chasing Italy forward on fire at Euro 2020; Liverpool demanding £10m for Leeds, Aston Villa target