Arsenal will need to pay €80-85million (up to £75m / $98m) to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan, it has been claimed.

CaughtOffside report that Milan are worried they might not be able to tie Leao down to fresh terms and are preparing for a mega sale in summer 2026. The winger’s contract includes a stunning €150m (£132m / $173.5m) release clause, though Milan are no longer holding out for that in full.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all thought to be interested in Leao. Out of those clubs, Arsenal are his primary suitors, as they are supposedly preparing to ‘accelerate’ talks.

Rafael Leao career in numbers

Spent time at Sporting CP and Lille before joining Milan for €35m

Has notched 75 goals and 63 assists in 268 games for the Rossoneri

Has helped Milan win one Scudetto and one Italian Super Cup

Is a regular in the Portugal national team, with five goals from 41 caps

As per CaughtOffside, Milan ‘are not actively looking to sell’, but the race for Leao’s capture is ‘intensifying’ regardless. Milan know that the Portugal ace wants to move on and take the next step in his career.

Arsenal are ‘in a strong position’ to bring Leao to the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta having identified him as an ‘ideal’ signing to improve the left flank.

City could emerge as Arsenal’s main competition for Leao, as Pep Guardiola is a big fan and ‘admires his versatility’.

Leao set to replace Martinelli?

The report suggests talks could begin in the January transfer window, though an agreement is more likely to be struck at the end of the season.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on October 29 that Leao is ‘very keen’ to move to England, and that Arteta sees him as a perfect upgrade for Gabriel Martinelli.

We understand Milan want a premium fee for the 26-year-old and could hold out for more than the €80-85m CaughtOffside are touting.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Leao on Tuesday, but we outlined why a switch to Arsenal makes far more sense.

Tottenham Hotspur have previously been credited with interest in Leao, though they are now pursuing alternative forward targets.

Why star must move in 2026

Leao has been tipped for a move to the Premier League for several years, and he needs to finally achieve his dream in summer 2026.

He will turn 27 in June, marking what many consider to be the start of his peak years.

If Leao waits too long to secure a transfer, then English clubs may be put off launching huge bids due to his age.

Plus, the attacker has been in Serie A for several years and is in need of a new challenge.

Serie A is not as competitive as the Premier League, so a move to Arsenal would see Leao test himself against some of the best defenders around.