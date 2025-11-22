Could Arsenal get their new Cesc Fabregas?

Arsenal are preparing to battle Manchester City and Juventus for Spain U21 star Rodrigo Mendoza, according to reports.

Football Insider claim Arsenal will launch an ‘assault’ to bring the creative midfielder to north London, though they will have to go ‘head-to-head’ with Premier League title rivals Man City. Mendoza is only 20 years old but is already a key player for Elche, and his classy performances have caught the attention of top Premier League scouts.

Arsenal and Man City see Mendoza as a fantastic signing opportunity, as his Elche contract includes a €20million (£18m / $23m) release clause. That represents good value for one of the most exciting young players in Spain.

In profile: Rodrigo Mendoza

Born in Murcia, he is a product of the Elche academy

Made his senior debut in November 2022 and has played 61 games overall

An elegant midfielder with great vision who is also strong in the tackle

Italian outlet Il Messaggero add that Juventus are interested in Mendoza too and have ‘set their sights’ on a January deal for him.

Elche want to keep the starlet until the end of the season, but they will be powerless to prevent his exit if his release clause is triggered.

Juve’s ‘primary need’ is for a new midfielder, and they see Mendoza as a superb option who can thrive in Serie A for years to come.

Arsenal, Man City converge on ‘special’ star

The report notes that Cesc Fabregas’ Como made an approach for the player in the summer, only to be rebuffed by Elche.

In addition to Arsenal, Man City and Juve, Real Madrid and Al-Ittihad have added Mendoza to their shortlists.

Il Messaggero describe him as a ‘special’ talent who is viewed as Fabregas’ ‘heir’ in Spain.

Spanish newspaper AS, meanwhile, have previously called him the ‘new Pedri’, due to his strong similarities with the Barcelona playmaker.

AS praised Mendoza for his ability to play dangerous passes into the final third, ‘orchestrating’ his team from midfield.

Not only does Mendoza thrive in duels and tackles, but he can also win fouls for his team by using his excellent dribbling and close control.

