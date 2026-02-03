Arsenal hold firm interest in signing Sandro Tonali, though Manchester City could reportedly derail their plans with a sensational double move, while Chelsea are also in the mix.

Arsenal were surprisingly linked with a blockbuster swoop for Tonali on deadline day, as German journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed the Gunners were ‘exploring’ a move after opening dialogue with Newcastle. However, this claim was soon shut down by the Chronicle’s Newcastle correspondent, Lee Ryder, who insisted there was ‘no contact whatsoever.’

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, insists he did not initiate contact with Arsenal. However, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has confirmed there was indeed brief and informal contact between the two parties about a possible transfer.

According to an update from The Sun, Arsenal are ‘monitoring’ the midfielder’s situation in case he becomes available for transfer this summer.

The Gunners are ‘already plotting a blockbuster potential swoop worth £100million’ (€116m / $137m). Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is supposedly a ‘huge admirer’ of Tonali and wants to pair him with Declan Rice in midfield.

But Arsenal are not alone in chasing the 25-year-old. The report adds that Man City have burst into the frame for a possible deal, while Chelsea would also love to sign him.

Pep Guardiola, like Arteta, is a ‘big fan’ of Tonali. To make matters worse for Newcastle, it is claimed that Guardiola is ‘eyeing a potential double raid’ for Tonali alongside Tino Livramento.

Man City eyeing TWO Newcastle stars

Sources confirmed to us in November that City are tracking Livramento, who is valued by Newcastle at upwards of £80m (€93m / $109m).

Returning to Tonali, Liverpool have also been linked with the Italian, while Juventus must be considered dark horses in the transfer race. Tonali and his family are known to be keen on a return to Italy, where Juve are his strongest suitors.

Newcastle saw Alexander Isak force through a transfer to Liverpool last summer, but The Sun report that Tonali will act far more respectfully towards the Magpies this year.

He is eager to join a club competing for Champions League and domestic silverware, though he will not go on strike to force Newcastle’s hand.

Stunning Arsenal striker plan; City get midfielder boost

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly been told a €100m (£87m / $118m) bid will seal a deal for a world-class centre-forward.

But the Gunners could get creative by using Gabriel Martinelli or Gabriel Jesus to reduce that price.

Elsewhere, City and Manchester United have been told a classy midfielder is ‘bound for Manchester’ this summer.