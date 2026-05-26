Arsenal hijack £86m Man Utd move as Berta enters ‘talks’

Manchester United have held talks over the blockbuster signing of Sandro Tonali but Arsenal have now entered the frame for the Newcastle United ace, according to a report.

Arsenal held brief discussions with Tonali’s camp late in the January transfer window, though no deal materialised. Tonali’s entourage were thought to be gauging interest in their client ahead of a big summer.

The midfielder is among several top Newcastle stars considering a transfer after Eddie Howe’s side failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, having dropped down to 12th in the Premier League this term.

Tonali is being eyed by elite clubs in the Premier League and abroad as he is one of the best all-round midfielders in Europe.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed last week that Man Utd are ‘confident’ they will overhaul their midfield with the captures of both Tonali and Atalanta’s Ederson.

Tuttomercatoweb reported on Sunday that Man Utd have opened discussions with Newcastle for Tonali and are ‘close to reaching an agreement’.

However, TMW have since provided an update, stating that Arsenal have ‘begun talks’ over a deal for Tonali themselves.

Mikel Arteta has been pursuing the Italy star ‘for months’, and Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta initiated ‘contact’ with Newcastle ‘a few days ago’.

The report adds: ‘The two clubs are in contact to determine the possible deal’s margins and figures.’

Journalists close to Newcastle have insisted it will take a £100million bid to snare Tonali, whereas Italian sources state that he is actually available for €100m (£86m).

It was claimed on May 20 that Arsenal have given Arteta a ‘war chest’, with Tonali among four huge potential signings.

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Sandro Tonali ‘perfect’ for Arsenal

Arteta sees the 26-year-old ‘superstar’ as a ‘perfect’ addition to take Arsenal to the next level after their Premier League title triumph.

It will be interesting to see whether an Italian suitor such as Juventus steps up to try and take Tonali back to Serie A.

We revealed in April that the player and his family are keen on returning to Italy. The main obstacle for clubs like Juve is Tonali’s massive price tag.

United may be at risk of losing out on Tonali to Arsenal, but they remain in pole position for Ederson.

The Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Ederson and also verbally offered Atalanta €45m (£39m) for him.

Although, Fabrizio Romano has suggested two reasons why United might end such talks.

Returning to Arsenal, we can exclusively reveal the Gunners are preparing an ‘aggressive’ move for a world-class forward.