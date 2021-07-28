Arsenal have been given the brush off by Sergino Dest after they reportedly stepped up their efforts to land the Barcelona man.

Arsenal have recently increased their efforts to sign in the highly talented USA international. Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco are also understood to have been chancing their arm with the 20-year-old right-back.

Sport though claims all three clubs have been given short shrift by the player. The Spanish publication suggest Dest “has it clear: Barça, Barca and only Barca”.

The report claimed all three clubs had had looked at luring the player in “recent days”. Dest though was quick to turn down all the approaches for him.

Dest remains ‘focused’ on continuing his development with the Catalan club, where he has the confidence of his Ronald Koeman.

The Holland-born United States international became Koeman’s first signing at the Camp Nou in October 2020. But such is the bond between the pair Dest was quite happy to wave away offers. And offers which were financially far better than his current salary at Barcelona.

The defender was a €21m signing, penning a five-year deal, while his buyout clause was set at €400m.

Dest impressed too, featuring 41 times and scoring three goals, during a difficult campaign for the club.

Financial pressures meant they could be forced to sell players this summer, but Dest has made it clear he wants to stay.

Bellerin latest

Sport, via Metro, reported earlier this month that Arsenal were looking for a replacement for Hector Bellerin.

The Gunners were set to launch a €30m (£25.7m) bid for Dest to cover Bellerin. However, Bellerin remains with the Gunners.

Inter Milan have confirmed their interest in the Spaniard, but only want to snap him up on an initial loan deal.

Bellerin is claimed to be pushing for a move and according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, his agent will fly out to England on Thursday to discuss the move with Arsenal.

With that in the pipeline in may well have prompted Arsenal to move ahead with a plan for Dest. But the seems well and truly on the scrap heap now.

Bellerin’s future seems away from The Emirates and Football London claim Cedric Soares is set to start the season at right-back.

