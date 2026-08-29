Arsenal announce signing of Man Utd winger who’s ‘buzzing’ to join

Arsenal have completed the signing of 19-year-old left winger James Scanlon from Manchester United, and a journalist has revealed whether a sell-on clause has been included in the deal.

Man Utd have raided Arsenal’s academy to sign top talent in recent years, capturing prolific striker Chido Obi and promising centre-back Ayden Heaven. The latter played a full 90 minutes in United’s shock 2-0 defeat to Hull City last week, while Obi is currently playing with their U21 side.

Arsenal have seemingly gotten revenge for those signings by bringing in Leicester-born Gibraltar international Scanlon from United.

Arsenal confirmed the teenager’s arrival on their official website, stating that they are ‘delighted to announce’ his signing.

After penning his new, two-year contract with Mikel Arteta’s side, Scanlon told club media: “It’s a pleasure to be here, I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been waiting to get this over the line, so I’m buzzing to be here.

“My family are massive to me, so to have them here for this special day is only going to make it better.”

According to Nathan Salt, who reports on United for the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have included a 50 per cent sell-on clause in the transfer.

That means United will earn money if Scanlon develops significantly at Arsenal and goes on to secure a major transfer in the future.

When asked why he made the switch to the Emirates, Scanlon continued: “I think you can see where the club’s at, [it’s] really positive and I think it’s only going to get better.

“You can see that everyone here is hungrier for more, hungrier to get better and I think that’s something I believe I can add to and want to be a part of as well.

“I’m a creative player, I like to score goals, assist, so hopefully I can excite players who watch me, and that’s what I’m here to do really.”

Arsenal sign Gibraltar international James Scanlon

Scanlon has a lot of international experience for his age, having scored five times and won 24 caps for Gibraltar.

He added: “I think it’s massive. [I’m] obviously proud to represent [my] country, but also international football at a young age is only going to improve me as a player, as a person as well.

“Playing against men week-in, week-out, being part of a dressing room that represents a country is also extremely valuable, so I think it’s only going to help me going forward.”

Scanlon spent the second half of last season on loan at Swindon Town, where he managed one goal in six appearances.

He notched 38 goals and 17 assists in 110 matches for United’s youth sides but never made a first-team appearance.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have beaten Liverpool to a signing, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.