Tottenham plans in tatters as Arsenal tempt Juventus with crafty swap deal

Arsenal are reportedly set to offer Juventus a swap deal that could help both clubs solve medium-term issues – but their efforts could put a spanner in the works for Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans for Tottenham.

According to reports, the Gunners are ready to propose to the struggling Italian giants an offer that can see them land Granit Xhaka. The Swiss star was heavily linked with Roma over the summer, but their failure to agree a fee resulted in Xhaka extending his deal.

However, Xhaka is still seemingly struggling to convince Mikel Arteta of his long-term future with Arsenal. Indeed, he has rarely managed to capture his form for Switzerland with the Gunners. The signings over the last two summers of Albert Sambi Lokonga and before that Thomas Partey are testimony to that.

Indeed, the latter of the two has certainly taken his time to settle. However, one pundit is firmly in the belief that Arsenal have a big talent there and that Partey can soon activate beast mode.

And that could see Xhaka sidelined once again. However, as per the Daily Express, Arsenal could offer Xhaka to Juventus to help solve one of their big issues.

The Turin outfit have endured a sorry start to the season and currently sit in 13th, having won just one of their first five games.

And one of their main issues has been their struggles in the centre of the park. Indeed, attacking midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been asked to fill in as a defensive midfielder.

So it comes as no surprise to see Calciomercato suggest that signing a new defensive midfielder is top of Massimiliano Allegri’s January priorities.

However, with finances tight, they may need to explore a possible swap deal to finance the deal.

And as per the report, the two clubs could look to trade players with Weston McKennie heading the other way.

The USA midfielder appears to have slipped down the pecking order at Juve and is available for transfer.

Indeed, Allegri has reportedly told McKennie to find himself a new club as soon as possible.

That has alerted both Tottenham and Aston Villa, who could are reportedly look to strike a £15m deal for the 23-year-old.

However, a possible swap deal with Arsenal for Xhaka could be proposed, claims the Express.

And if that deal gets the green light, it would wreck Nuno’s plans to sign McKennie during the January window.

Partey tipped to prove value to Arsenal

A straight swap may actually suit all parties too.

However, in the meantime, Arteta will hope that Partey continues to build on his early season promise.

Indeed, assessing his display in the win at Burnley, Danny Murphy insists Arsenal have a big talent on their hands.

“I have seen a lot of Partey,” the pundit said on talkSPORT.

“I don’t think yet people who don’t know enough about him have seen the best of him.

“He is a really powerful intelligent footballer who is influential in that middle of the park. He offers great protection to those back players.”

