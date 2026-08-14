Arsenal, Tottenham internally discussing moves for world-class striker

Victor Osimhen remains a frequent topic of discussion among Premier League clubs this summer, though concrete progress towards a transfer has yet to materialise, we can confirm.

Sources indicate that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have all held internal talks about the possibility of signing the Nigerian striker from Galatasaray. However, no formal bids or advanced negotiations have taken place, leaving any potential move still some distance away.

The 27-year-old is understood to be keen on a switch to English football, having long harboured ambitions of testing himself in the Premier League.

His prolific form in Turkey, where he has again established himself as one of Europe’s most clinical finishers, continues to attract admirers. Yet significant obstacles stand in the way.

Osimhen’s substantial wage demands represent a major hurdle for any interested club.

His current package at Galatasaray, boosted by favourable tax arrangements in Turkey, is among the highest in the Super Lig and would require a considerable uplift or careful restructuring to fit Premier League salary structures.

It was his salary demands that killed a move to Chelsea a couple of years ago.

Equally challenging is Galatasaray’s stance. The Turkish champions are not actively looking to sell their star forward and would demand a substantial transfer fee should any serious approach materialise.

Sources suggest they have already rejected a sizeable offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal in recent days, underlining their reluctance to part with the player whose contract runs until 2029.

Man Utd cool Victor Osimhen interest

While Arsenal’s recent discussions with Galatasaray over other business have included Osimhen’s name, and Tottenham continue to monitor the situation, Manchester United appear to have cooled their interest due to the overall financial outlay required.

It’s also common for other players to come up in discussions, so for Arsenal this was nothing out of the ordinary.

For now, the Nigerian international looks set to remain in Istanbul unless a club is prepared to meet both the high asking price and his salary expectations.

Premier League sides may continue to assess the situation, but a breakthrough appears unlikely in the immediate term as the transfer window progresses.

Meanwhile, we can also provide the latest on fellow Arsenal striker target Julian Alvarez.

Elsewhere, Spurs have emerged as the frontrunners for an impressive World Cup striker, we can reveal.