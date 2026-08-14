Arsenal AGREE signing of prolific Liverpool forward as elite No 9 eyed next

Arsenal have struck an agreement to sign exciting teenage striker Vincent Joseph from Liverpool, according to a trusted source, while the Gunners are also in the mix for a world-class alternative to Julian Alvarez.

Joseph is a 16-year-old striker who can also operate in the No 10 role if required. He is a product of the Liverpool academy who has been ‘scoring freely’ in the Reds’ youth ranks for years, as per Anfield Insights.

Joseph was briefly moved up to Liverpool’s U18s side last season, and he hit three goals in his first two appearances for the team.

The teenager has also managed eight goals in nine matches for England U16s, though he is also eligible to represent Germany at international level.

Manchester United were linked with a shock move for Joseph in March, but it is actually Arsenal who have won the transfer race.

As per The Athletic, Joseph allowed his schoolboy contract with Liverpool to expire and he decided against signing a scholarship with the Merseyside giants, allowing Arsenal to swoop in.

Mikel Arteta’s side have ‘reached an agreement’ with the starlet, and the two clubs are now ‘discussing a fee settlement’.

The report adds: ‘If one cannot be found it will be decided by a tribunal, which is necessary when a player under the age of 24 moves clubs before signing their first professional contract or at the expiry of their professional contract.

‘When deciding what the compensation should be, the Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC) takes multiple factors into account, including age, playing record, length of time Joseph was at Liverpool, the status of both clubs, and, among other considerations, the terms offered by both teams.’

Arsenal could be getting a future gem on their hands, as Joseph has been compared to Jamal Musiala previously.

The Gunners are also looking for an elite No 9 to compete with Viktor Gyokeres. We confirmed on Thursday that they are maintaining contact with Julian Alvarez, but the Argentine would ideally like to join Barcelona.

Alvarez, Osimhen both on Arsenal radar

The Telegraph have revealed that Arsenal and Galatasaray discussed a possible move for Victor Osimhen during talks over the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

Our sources state that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Man Utd have all held internal discussions about whether to move for Osimhen amid claims his price tag has fallen well below £100m.

United have cooled their interest in the Nigeria star, putting Arsenal and Spurs in a good position to strike.

But Osimhen would still command a large fee, even if Galatasaray are now open to negotiating his exit at a slightly lower price. Plus, Osimhen wants big wages to move to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly the club most interested in a Barcelona star.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have decided whether to sell Rio Ngumoha as they chase two winger signings.