Arsenal respond as West Ham plot stunning double signing in January coup

West Ham United are hoping to sign Ethan Nwaneri and one of his Arsenal team-mates, with a report revealing how Andrea Berta has reacted to the Irons’ first move.

Last season was a breakout campaign for Nwaneri, as he capitalised on Bukayo Saka’s injury to register nine goals and two assists in 37 first-team appearances. The central attacking midfielder, who can also play as a right winger, has elite potential and is viewed as one of Arsenal’s best-ever academy products.

However, Nwaneri has cut a frustrated figure at times this season as he has been limited to just 12 outings in all competitions so far. This is due to fierce competition for places, plus the summer acquisition of fellow winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

Nwaneri’s struggle for game time has led to speculation he could depart the Emirates on loan this month. Football.London report that West Ham have made contact to sign the 18-year-old playmaker.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are deep in a relegation fight and have supposedly identified Nwaneri as a player who can add creativity to their attack, despite his relative lack of experience.

The report adds that West Ham are among numerous sides in England and Europe keen on Nwaneri. The Irons have held initial talks with both Arsenal sporting director Berta and the player’s agent, but their interest has been ‘rebuffed’.

According to a separate update from Football Insider, West Ham have emerged as potential suitors for fellow Arsenal player Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The left-back, who can also operate in midfield, could soon be on the hunt for a new club as Nottingham Forest are weighing up terminating his loan spell.

The report claims West Ham are searching for a new left-back and could rival Everton and Burnley for Zinchenko’s signing, should Forest let him go.

The Ukrainian is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans as the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie are ahead of him in the pecking order.

West Ham pursue Nwaneri, Zinchenko

West Ham have yet to make contact with Zinchenko’s camp but could do so if he becomes available. While Arsenal want to keep Nwaneri, they will likely let Zinchenko join West Ham given his squad status.

It emerged on January 8 that Bournemouth want to sign Nwaneri after selling Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City. But they look set to be left disappointed, just like Nuno’s side.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed on December 31 that Nwaneri is not looking to leave Arsenal in January as he still hopes to pick up more starts.

Plus, we understand that the Gunners do not want to sanction any kind of exit for Nwaneri amid their push for the Premier League title.

