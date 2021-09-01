Arsenal transfer nightmare to come true after expensive star chooses path

An Arsenal transfer disaster is only a matter of time after a report revealed the player in question has decided to scupper their plans.

Arsenal were one of the most active players in the transfer market this summer. £125m had been splashed out on five players prior to deadline day, with Takehiro Tomiyasu’s late arrival bumping that figure up to six.

A series of exits also materialised. Loan departures for Hector Bellerin, Alex Runarsson and Reiss Nelson were green-lit on the final day.

However, had Arsenal got their way, Alexandre Lacazette would’ve also departed – though on a permanent deal.

Football London report that Arsenal were ‘open’ to offloading the French striker who was once their club record signing in 2017 (£46.5m).

Now in the final year of his contract, the Gunners wished to recoup a fee to ensure he did not leave for free next summer. However, the article claims that his lofty wages laid waste to any bids being lodged despite tentative interest from Roma and Atletico Madrid.

Lacazette will therefore remain in North London this season. But any hopes of tying him down to a new deal to avert a free agent exit are seemingly nil.

The report claims ‘sources close to the player have confirmed that he has no plans to extend his stay.’

As such, Arsenal now appear destined to lose Lacazette for nothing in 2022. He will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs in January.

Edu, Arteta react to late Arsenal addition

Meanwhile, Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on a long-term contract for a fee believed to be in the region of £19.75m and subject to international clearance.

Technical director Edu, speaking to Arsenal’s official site, was delighted to bring in the defender.

“We’re delighted to have signed Takehiro,” he said. “We’ve been watching him for a while now. We’re happy we have reached an agreement with Bologna. He’s an important addition to our squad.”

Tomiyasu can play as a centre-half or as a right-back. And it seems Mikel Arteta is also happy to land his man.

“Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level. He’s a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball.

“He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty.”

