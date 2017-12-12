Arsenal agree to pay Sevilla £33m plus add-ons for Steven N’Zonzi

Arsenal have already finalised the transfer of Steven N’Zonzi from Sevilla, according to reports in Spain.

El Gol Digital claims the two clubs have struck an agreement that will see the Gunners pay the La Liga side €37m (£32.7m), and €3m (£2.6m) in bonuses once the transfer window opens next month.

The former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder has fallen out of favour at the club following a row with the management after his substitution against Liverpool last month.

Neither club has confirmed the move, but N’Zonzi is known to be keen to return to the Premier League, with Everton – managed by the midfielder’s former Blackburn boss Sam Allardyce – also rumoured to be tracking his signature.

The player has already expressed a desire to leave Sevilla, telling France Football just last week: “My future is somewhere else. We just have to wait until December is over and everything will be done.

“I hope Sevilla qualify in the Champions League and have good luck in the future, but I will not be part of that adventure.

“What hurts is the way everything is going to end. It hurts, of course, but for now the team is functioning. There’s only a short time left, just December to pass, and it’s better that my time at Sevilla stops then.”

Any deal for N’Zonzi will place another huge question mark over the future of Jack Wilshere, who only on Monday insisted he would battle on to save his Gunners career.